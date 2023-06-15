3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem's Old City

Variety and Tech
2023-06-15 | 13:52
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem&#39;s Old City
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem's Old City

More than 55 years after Israel destroyed the Moroccan quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, it has been rebuilt in 3D with the help of a mobile phone application launched Thursday.

Once located at the foot of the Western Wall, the Moroccan, or Mughrabi, quarter was inhabited by about 1,000 people until Israeli forces captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.

Israel demolished the neighborhood and went on to annex east Jerusalem -- a move deemed illegal by the United Nations.

In just a few hours, Israeli bulldozers tore through more than 100 buildings, displacing residents of the neighborhood, founded in 1187 by Saladin who defeated the Crusaders in Jerusalem.

The ancient leader had established the quarter for Muslim pilgrims from North Africa. Today it serves as a plaza in front of one of Judaism's most sacred sites.

"I think 99 per cent of visitors who are in front of the Western Wall know nothing of this history," French historian Vincent Lemire told AFP.

Working with Italy's University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Lemire developed a mobile application allowing people to stroll through each alley.

The application's designers said it "allows users an immersive experience across the streets, mosques, schools, and courtyards of the Maghrebi quarter".

Lemire, who authored a book on the neighborhood in 2022, said the 3D technology makes it possible to reach a wider audience than in academic writings.

"The history of this neighborhood is inaccessible, it must be made more accessible," he said.

In a press conference to launch the application, Ashraf al-Jandoubi al-Mughrabi, a descendent of Tunisian residents of the quarter, said: "We will never forget our belonging to this district."

Lemire said the quarter was "very representative of the open history of Jerusalem that we are trying to promote, which bears little resemblance to the current Jerusalem which has turned into a very simplistic and crude battlefield between two camps".

A dichotomy which, he said, "crushes all the other plural and diverse stories of Jerusalem."

In January 2023, excavations by Israeli archaeologists unearthed remains of the neighborhood, but experts were concerned about the fate of the ruins, which were buried soon after their discovery.

The 3D modelling of the Mughrabi quarter is part of a larger project called "Open Jerusalem", which has brought together some 60 researchers who have collated and this week put online an archive of about 40,000 documents in 12 languages on the history of Jerusalem.




AFP
 

Variety and Tech

3D

App

Uncover

Lost

Mughrabi

Quarter

Jerusalem

Old

City

Palestine

LBCI Next
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-29

MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26

World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-14

Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:08

Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:24

Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14

Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14

EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:32

Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:07

Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17

Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-12

PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:56

Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:29

Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:56

Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election

LBCI
Middle East News
03:31

Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:49

Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:31

Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:29

Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More