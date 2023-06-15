News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Late Night News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
Metn
22
o
Keserwan
22
o
North
24
o
South
22
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem's Old City
Variety and Tech
2023-06-15 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
3D app uncovers lost Mughrabi quarter of Jerusalem's Old City
More than 55 years after Israel destroyed the Moroccan quarter of Jerusalem's Old City, it has been rebuilt in 3D with the help of a mobile phone application launched Thursday.
Once located at the foot of the Western Wall, the Moroccan, or Mughrabi, quarter was inhabited by about 1,000 people until Israeli forces captured east Jerusalem in the 1967 Six-Day War.
Israel demolished the neighborhood and went on to annex east Jerusalem -- a move deemed illegal by the United Nations.
In just a few hours, Israeli bulldozers tore through more than 100 buildings, displacing residents of the neighborhood, founded in 1187 by Saladin who defeated the Crusaders in Jerusalem.
The ancient leader had established the quarter for Muslim pilgrims from North Africa. Today it serves as a plaza in front of one of Judaism's most sacred sites.
"I think 99 per cent of visitors who are in front of the Western Wall know nothing of this history," French historian Vincent Lemire told AFP.
Working with Italy's University of Modena and Reggio Emilia, Lemire developed a mobile application allowing people to stroll through each alley.
The application's designers said it "allows users an immersive experience across the streets, mosques, schools, and courtyards of the Maghrebi quarter".
Lemire, who authored a book on the neighborhood in 2022, said the 3D technology makes it possible to reach a wider audience than in academic writings.
"The history of this neighborhood is inaccessible, it must be made more accessible," he said.
In a press conference to launch the application, Ashraf al-Jandoubi al-Mughrabi, a descendent of Tunisian residents of the quarter, said: "We will never forget our belonging to this district."
Lemire said the quarter was "very representative of the open history of Jerusalem that we are trying to promote, which bears little resemblance to the current Jerusalem which has turned into a very simplistic and crude battlefield between two camps".
A dichotomy which, he said, "crushes all the other plural and diverse stories of Jerusalem."
In January 2023, excavations by Israeli archaeologists unearthed remains of the neighborhood, but experts were concerned about the fate of the ruins, which were buried soon after their discovery.
The 3D modelling of the Mughrabi quarter is part of a larger project called "Open Jerusalem", which has brought together some 60 researchers who have collated and this week put online an archive of about 40,000 documents in 12 languages on the history of Jerusalem.
AFP
Variety and Tech
3D
App
Uncover
Lost
Mughrabi
Quarter
Jerusalem
Old
City
Palestine
Next
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023
Lebanon News
2023-05-29
MoE extends membership applications to the electricity sector regulatory authority until August 31, 2023
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-26
World Bank approves US $300 million to support poor Lebanese households, strengthen ESSN project
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-14
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-14
Lost potential: The untapped benefits of Lebanon's marijuana industry
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
14:08
Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed
Variety and Tech
14:08
Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed
0
Variety and Tech
13:24
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
Variety and Tech
13:24
Oscar-winning UK actress turned MP Glenda Jackson dies at 87: agent
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
Oreo-maker faces Scandinavia boycott over Russia
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU says Google 'abused its dominant positions' in online ads
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
News Bulletin Reports
12:32
Controversy emerges over caretaker government's plans for military appointments
0
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
Lebanon News
09:07
Return of refugees is a right that must be exercised: Bou Habib
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Saudi Arabia launches four special economic zones in pursuit of Vision 2030 diversification
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
PM Mikati urges UN to pressure Israel to stop ‘repeated’ violations along Blue Line
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
Press Highlights
00:56
Strategic maneuvers and unforeseen alliances: Decoding the twelfth presidential session
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
News Bulletin Reports
12:29
Will public sector salaries be paid on time? Monday's parliamentary session holds the answer
3
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
News Bulletin Reports
10:42
Lebanese file will be raised at French-Saudi summit as an official agenda item
4
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
Lebanon News
08:56
Opposition MPs issue joint statement rejecting "imposed candidate" in Lebanon's Presidential election
5
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
Middle East News
03:31
Salam: Lebanon will be attractive investment opportunity for Arab countries, particularly KSA
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
News Bulletin Reports
10:49
Dialogue and consensus: Maronite Patriarchate and French envoy's roles amidst Lebanon's Presidential elections
7
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
Lebanon Economy
05:31
Interrogation session of Raja Salameh adjourned
8
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Lebanon News
08:29
Saudi Ambassador meets French Presidential Adviser amid Lebanon's Presidential election stalemate
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More