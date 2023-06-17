News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Climate warming pits geese against farmers in Finland
Variety and Tech
2023-06-17 | 02:52
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Climate warming pits geese against farmers in Finland
With a cacophony of honks sounding like a hailstorm, tens of thousands of hungry geese blanket a lush green field in Finland with their black flocks.
"There's probably around 20 to 30 hectares behind me, it is easily eaten in a day," cattle farmer Kari Pekonen tells AFP.
In Finland's eastern Karelia region, home to boreal forests and wetlands, climate change is pushing local farmers into conflict with wildlife.
"Many farmers in this region have completely lost faith in the fairness of society," Pekonen says.
Two decades ago, few Barnacle geese stopped in Finland to feed during their migration north across the Arctic, where they nest, from their wintering areas in the Netherlands, Germany and beyond.
But now they number hundreds of thousands in Finland.
This has led to harsh competition for arable land between the geese and farmers.
Of his 250 hectares of grassland meant to feed his cows, Pekonen says the geese now eat around 85 percent, causing him to lose around two-thirds of his income.
He points to the ground and says the grass should be up to his shins by now.
But instead, all that remains is stubble.
"It is an unsustainable burden for this region," he says.
The third generation in his family to raise beef cattle, Pekonen has had to give up many of his cows -- from 300 two years ago he now has fewer than a hundred.
This year will determine what he will do in the future.
To safeguard their crops without harming the birds, farmers have tried solar-powered laser cannons that scare the geese away, drones acting as birds of prey, and even loudspeakers blasting the geese's own panic screams.
But results have been mixed, experts say, as the geese quickly learn to ignore the threats.
Like many migratory birds, the medium-sized black-and-white Barnacle geese are particularly vulnerable to climate change.
Each spring, the geese travel from their wintering areas in continental Europe to lay eggs in the tundra of the Arctic islands of Novaya Zemlya in Russia and Svalbard in Norway.
In spring, the geese prefer to feed as close as possible to their northern nesting areas before departing on their final leg across the Arctic Ocean.
Northern Europe's cold springs meant the geese used to prepare for the journey further south. But warming temperatures are pushing the flocks northward.
"The migratory stop-over sites of Barnacle geese have changed radically," explained Teemu Lehtiniemi, research director at conservation group BirdLife.
Although there are various reasons for the new route, like the decline in agriculture on the Russian side of Karelia, an important factor is the warming climate.
"Thanks to global warming, the best place to prepare for the final trip is moving further and further north," Lehtiniemi said.
Barnacle geese faced extinction in the 1970s as their numbers dwindled to around 10,000 largely due to hunting.
Since then, the species has been protected by international agreements and their numbers have skyrocketed to over a million.
When the springs were colder, the geese prepared for the trip across the Arctic south of the Baltic Sea, where farmland is abundant.
But in Finnish Karelia there is less arable land so the pressure on farmers is greater.
Like many others, Pekonen wants to see an end to the geese's protected status and for hunting to resume.
"No one has the resources to keep chasing them away," he said. "In spring it is an impossible task, as you also have to do the farming."
But Lehtiniemi said he did not consider it a viable solution, adding: "There will be geese in the future and there will be lots of them and they need somewhere to feed."
Since the species is protected, the state has to pay compensation for any damage to agriculture -- over 3 million euros a year in eastern Finland alone.
The Natural Resources Institute Finland is considering designating certain fields exclusively for geese.
Pekonen said many farmers in the area have already thrown in the towel.
"It's up to everyone to think about whether they are prepared to work for a third of their salary. Why should we do it?"
"Let's see when the hunger comes and teach the people a lesson."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Climate
Warming
Geese
Farmers
Finland
Next
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
King Charles III saddles up for birthday parade
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
0
World News
2023-06-15
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'
World News
2023-06-15
UN chief slams world response to climate change as 'pitiful'
0
World News
2023-06-15
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
World News
2023-06-15
German economy ministry pushes ahead with climate protection law
0
World News
2023-06-12
Landmark youth climate trial begins in Montana
World News
2023-06-12
Landmark youth climate trial begins in Montana
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:03
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Variety and Tech
05:03
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
0
Variety and Tech
03:23
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Variety and Tech
03:23
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
0
Variety and Tech
01:45
King Charles III saddles up for birthday parade
Variety and Tech
01:45
King Charles III saddles up for birthday parade
0
Variety and Tech
14:24
Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown
Variety and Tech
14:24
Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:16
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
Press Highlights
01:16
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
4
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
6
Press Highlights
00:52
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
Press Highlights
00:52
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
7
Lebanon News
16:13
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:13
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More