News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Researcher
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
30
o
Mount Lebanon
31
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
31
o
South
30
o
Bekaa
33
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
Variety and Tech
2023-06-17 | 05:03
High views
Share
Share
1
min
Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch
The maiden flight of Spain's first rocket was aborted Saturday after countdown ended because of a last-minute technical problem, the startup PLD Space said.
The launch of the Miura 1 in the southwestern province of Huelva was "automatically aborted" as some of the umbilical -- which is used to provide power and fuel to rockets -- did not release as it should, Raul Torres, a co-founder of PLD Space, tweeted.
"We will analyze the data to have more information," he added.
The launch of the Miura 1, named after a breed of fighting bulls, had initially been scheduled for May 31 but was postponed due to high winds.
Standing just 12 meters (40 feet) tall, the small reusable rocket was to fly 100 kilometers (62 miles) above Earth.
While that distance would put it in outer space, the rocket is not powerful enough to reach orbit.
Saturday's sub-orbital launch had been slated to bring a payload with micro-gravity experiments.
Companies are rushing to develop launchers to address a growing satellite market.
Around 18,500 small orbiters weighing less than 500 kilos (1,100 pounds) are projected to be launched in the coming decade, according to analysts from Euroconsult.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Spanish
Rocket
Launch
Aborted
Glitch
Spain
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-15
Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed
Variety and Tech
2023-06-15
Final launch of Europe's Ariane 5 rocket postponed
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-07
Lebanon caught in the crossfire: Rockets launched and questions unanswered
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
Lebanon News
2023-04-07
Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun
0
World News
2023-06-15
US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korea missile launches
World News
2023-06-15
US, Japan, South Korea condemn North Korea missile launches
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
03:23
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
Variety and Tech
03:23
Remains of new species of duck-billed dinosaur found in Chile
0
Variety and Tech
02:52
Climate warming pits geese against farmers in Finland
Variety and Tech
02:52
Climate warming pits geese against farmers in Finland
0
Variety and Tech
01:45
King Charles III saddles up for birthday parade
Variety and Tech
01:45
King Charles III saddles up for birthday parade
0
Variety and Tech
14:24
Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown
Variety and Tech
14:24
Basel defies forecast of art market slowdown
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
World News
11:20
Finland's new government announces 'paradigm shift' on immigration
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Passport applications to be accepted without appointments as of March 6: General Security
0
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
Press Highlights
2022-12-29
Lebanon in 2023: A demographic bomb on verge of exploding
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:16
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
Press Highlights
01:16
Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
News Bulletin Reports
11:35
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince discuss new presidency vision for Lebanon amid regional challenges
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
11:09
Lebanon's demands and the EU's response: The impasse on the return of Syrian refugees
4
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
Lebanon News
09:15
Ex-president Michel Aoun warns of damaging consequences of refugee integration, demands respect for Lebanon's sovereignty
5
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
Lebanon News
11:38
Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals
6
Press Highlights
00:52
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
Press Highlights
00:52
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
7
Lebanon News
16:13
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
Lebanon News
16:13
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince stress need to end political vacuum in Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Lebanon News
05:49
Maronite Patriarch criticizes Lebanon's presidential election session for deviating from constitutional process
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More