Armenian Resistance fighter joins France's Pantheon greats

Variety and Tech
2023-06-18 | 03:43
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Armenian Resistance fighter joins France&#39;s Pantheon greats
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Armenian Resistance fighter joins France's Pantheon greats

An Armenian poet and communist fighter in World War II will enter the Pantheon mausoleum and join an elite group of France's revered historical figures, French President Emmanuel Macron said Sunday.

Known as being "pantheonised", the rare tribute is reserved for those who have played an important role in the country's history.

Missak Manouchian, who arrived in France in 1925 as a stateless refugee after fleeing violence, later joined the communist Resistance during World War II.

He led a small group of foreign Resistance fighters against the Nazi occupation, carrying out attacks on German forces and acts of sabotage in Nazi-occupied France in 1943.

Macron said Manouchian "embodies the universal values" of France, and "carries a part of our greatness".

In 1944, the group, which included a number of Jews, was put out of action when 23 of its members were rounded up and sentenced to death by a German military court.

Manouchian was shot by the Nazis on February 21, 1944.

The collaborationist Vichy regime later tried to discredit the group and defuse the anger over the executions in an infamous red poster depicting the dead fighters as terrorists.

By entering the Pantheon, Manouchian will become both the first foreign and communist Resistance fighter to be awarded the honour.

Macron paid tribute to Manouchian's "bravery" and "quiet heroism" in a statement Sunday, as well as to other foreign Resistance fighters.

Manouchian will enter the Pantheon alongside his wife Melinee, who survived him by 45 years and is buried alongside him at the Ivry-sur-Seine cemetery.

Other major French figures to be reburied in the Pantheon, which sits on a hill in Paris's Left Bank, include Victor Hugo, Voltaire and Marie Curie.

Since 2017, Macron has pantheonised three others including the French-American dancer and rights activist Josephine Baker, who became the first black woman to be honoured in the secular temple.

The pantheonisation of Manouchian had been called for by the French left, particularly the Communist Party.

On Sunday, Macron will decorate Robert Birenbaum -- part of the foreign Resistance fighter group alongside Manouchian -- at the Mont Valerien site where Manouchian and other resistants were executed by the Nazis.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Armenia

Poet

Fighter

World War II

Pantheon

Historical

Figures

France

President Emmanuel Macron

LBCI Next
Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy
Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
11:03

France counts cost after rare earthquake hits west

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-16

Crypto exchange Binance faces legal probe in France: prosecutors

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

France to push shipping carbon tax at finance summit

LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Armenia accuses Azerbaijan of 'ethnic cleansing' over Karabakh blockade

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:21

Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:10

Iraq unveils ancient stone tablet returned by Italy

LBCI
Variety and Tech
01:37

Amid melting glaciers, Swiss vote on new climate law

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-17

Spanish rocket launch aborted due to last-minute glitch

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-17

Jihad Azour denies withdrawal from presidential race with a potential return to IMF

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-17

European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05

Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-15

Public Housing Institution introduces new platform for loan prepayments

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More