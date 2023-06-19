SpaceX launches satellite to boost Indonesia internet coverage

Variety and Tech
2023-06-19 | 05:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
SpaceX launches satellite to boost Indonesia internet coverage
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
SpaceX launches satellite to boost Indonesia internet coverage

Elon Musk's company SpaceX and Indonesia have launched a satellite from the United States aimed at bringing high-speed internet to remote areas across the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.

Over a third of Indonesia's population do not have access to the web, especially in far-flung areas of the world's fourth most populous country.

The European-built SATRIA-1 took off early Monday Indonesia time from a Florida launch station, deployed by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

"SpaceX launched the PSN SATRIA mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida," the firm wrote on its website.

The satellite -- built by French defense electronics company Thales -- cost $540 million and Jakarta hopes it will connect 90,000 schools, 40,000 hospitals, and government buildings.

Indonesian President Joko Widodo called it the country's "first government-owned multi-function satellite with the biggest capacity in Asia" in an Instagram post on Monday.

He said it would orbit above Papua province, Indonesia's easternmost region.

It will "distribute internet access, especially for education, health, and public service in the remote, isolated, and outermost areas", acting communication and informatics minister Mahfud MD said.

He said SATRIA was an acronym for "Satellite of the Republic of Indonesia".

The device is scheduled to come online by 2024 and will offer a connection speed of 150 gigabytes per second -- three times the current speed of satellite internet in the archipelago.

Thales said in a press release that the satellite would "bridge the digital divide" in Indonesia and be "the most powerful in the Southeast Asia region".

Its construction was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, added Erry Riyana Hardjapamekas, president commissioner of PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), in a speech broadcast during the launch.

The company is part of the project in partnership with the Indonesian government.
 
AFP

World News

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

SpaceX

Launches

Satellite

Boost

Indonesia

Internet

Converge

LBCI Next
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09

Indonesia Indigenous group requests internet blackout

LBCI
World News
07:18

EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:52

N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting

LBCI
World News
01:54

Indonesia's Widodo hosts Japanese Emperor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:36

Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:34

Mercedes jumps into the ChatGPT fray and Toyota plays catch-up

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:28

Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-03

Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15

BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-05

The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities

LBCI
Variety and Tech
03:46

After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:42

Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:34

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More