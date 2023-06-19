News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sunday With Mario
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
SpaceX launches satellite to boost Indonesia internet coverage
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19 | 05:48
High views
Share
Share
2
min
SpaceX launches satellite to boost Indonesia internet coverage
Elon Musk's company SpaceX and Indonesia have launched a satellite from the United States aimed at bringing high-speed internet to remote areas across the sprawling archipelago of more than 17,000 islands.
Over a third of Indonesia's population do not have access to the web, especially in far-flung areas of the world's fourth most populous country.
The European-built SATRIA-1 took off early Monday Indonesia time from a Florida launch station, deployed by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.
"SpaceX launched the PSN SATRIA mission to a geosynchronous transfer orbit from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida," the firm wrote on its website.
The satellite -- built by French defense electronics company Thales -- cost $540 million and Jakarta hopes it will connect 90,000 schools, 40,000 hospitals, and government buildings.
Indonesian President Joko Widodo called it the country's "first government-owned multi-function satellite with the biggest capacity in Asia" in an Instagram post on Monday.
He said it would orbit above Papua province, Indonesia's easternmost region.
It will "distribute internet access, especially for education, health, and public service in the remote, isolated, and outermost areas", acting communication and informatics minister Mahfud MD said.
He said SATRIA was an acronym for "Satellite of the Republic of Indonesia".
The device is scheduled to come online by 2024 and will offer a connection speed of 150 gigabytes per second -- three times the current speed of satellite internet in the archipelago.
Thales said in a press release that the satellite would "bridge the digital divide" in Indonesia and be "the most powerful in the Southeast Asia region".
Its construction was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, added Erry Riyana Hardjapamekas, president commissioner of PT Pasifik Satelit Nusantara (PSN), in a speech broadcast during the launch.
The company is part of the project in partnership with the Indonesian government.
AFP
World News
Variety and Tech
Elon Musk
SpaceX
Launches
Satellite
Boost
Indonesia
Internet
Converge
Next
Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie
Silicon Valley Bank subsidiary sold to management team
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Indonesia Indigenous group requests internet blackout
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09
Indonesia Indigenous group requests internet blackout
0
World News
07:18
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
World News
07:18
EU, Kenya reach trade deal in boost to Brussels' Africa ties
0
Variety and Tech
03:52
N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting
Variety and Tech
03:52
N. Korea ruling party slams failed satellite launch in key meeting
0
World News
01:54
Indonesia's Widodo hosts Japanese Emperor
World News
01:54
Indonesia's Widodo hosts Japanese Emperor
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
08:36
Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans
Variety and Tech
08:36
Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans
0
Variety and Tech
08:34
Mercedes jumps into the ChatGPT fray and Toyota plays catch-up
Variety and Tech
08:34
Mercedes jumps into the ChatGPT fray and Toyota plays catch-up
0
Variety and Tech
08:28
Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit
Variety and Tech
08:28
Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit
0
Variety and Tech
08:17
UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy
Variety and Tech
08:17
UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
Lebanon News
2023-05-03
Saudi Arabia considers Lebanon presidential election a Lebanese sovereign issue
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-15
BDL's Central Council will meet on Monday to curb increase in dollar rate
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
Lebanon News
2023-06-05
The media office of Saad Hariri stands firm on decision to suspend political activities
0
Variety and Tech
03:46
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Variety and Tech
03:46
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
Lebanon News
09:42
Special Envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian lands in Beirut Wednesday to address Lebanon's political crisis
2
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
Press Highlights
00:38
Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors
3
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
News Bulletin Reports
09:34
Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?
4
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
Lebanon Economy
04:34
Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio
5
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
Press Highlights
01:38
Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide
6
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
Lebanon Economy
04:43
Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement
7
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
Lebanon News
04:31
Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha
8
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Lebanon Economy
04:41
Mikati meets with General Manager at Total E&P Liban over drilling in Bloc 9
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More