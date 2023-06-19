UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy

Variety and Tech
2023-06-19 | 08:17
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
3min
UK Labor opposition sets out green energy policy

The UK's main opposition Labor party on Monday vowed to turn the country into a "clean energy superpower" if it wins the next election.

A vote has to be held by the end of next year, and Labor is currently well ahead of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservatives in opinion polling.

Outlining its green energy plans in Edinburgh, Labor promised that its plans to address the climate emergency would be "front and center" of its economic strategy for government.

Leader Keir Starmer pledged "100 percent clean power" by 2030 creating 500,000 new jobs, including 50,000 in Scotland, to deliver energy independence from the likes of Russia and cheaper household bills.

"It is an ambitious goal. It will put us ahead of any major economy in the world. But at the moment we're nowhere near the front of the pack," he said in a speech.

"This is a race we have to win," he added.

The Conservatives under former prime minister Boris Johnson promised to hit net-zero carbon emissions by 2050.

But Starmer claimed that too much time had been lost and there had been a lack of investment in green energy compared to countries such as the United States.

An over-reliance on imported fossil fuels had also left UK consumers exposed to international price fluctuations, he argued.

"We will need to run fast to catch up, faster still to get ahead, faster again to stay there," he said. "Some nation will become a clean energy superpower. Why not Britain?"

Central to Labor's plan is the creation of a new state-owned company, GB Energy, to deliver on its 2030 goal and ensure the country is self-sufficient for power.

Infrastructure investment from borrowing would aim at doubling onshore wind, trebling solar power and increasing offshore wind four-fold.

Labor would also insulate 19 million homes to keep heating bills down, Starmer said.

Local opposition has dogged the development of onshore wind projects in England for years but Starmer promised to provide financial incentives for local communities to give up land.

Environmental campaigners have been angered by Labor refusing to rule out a complete ban on new North Sea oil and gas projects.

Starmer conceded that oil and gas would be "part of the mix for decades to come under existing licenses well into the 2050s" but the sector was "dwindling".

In Scotland, questions have been asked about whether a Labor government would give the go-ahead for the Rosebank oil and gas field west of Shetland, in the far north.

"Rosebank is probably up for decision very soon now. And if it is granted, that falls into the category of existing licenses" that Labor would promise to respect, he added.
 
AFP

Variety and Tech

UK

Labor

Opposition

Set

Out

Green

Energy

Policy

LBCI Next
Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit
Washington recruits dogs and cats in war on rodents
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:37

Moldova outlaws pro-Russian opposition party

LBCI
World News
08:51

Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

LBCI
World News
05:02

South Africa hails 'historic' Ukraine peace mission after talks

LBCI
World News
03:42

UK lawmakers set to punish ex-PM Johnson for 'Partygate lies'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:10

India’s Byju’s to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:06

What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?

LBCI
World News
09:04

Montenegro court finds crypto fugitive Do Kwon guilty of forgery

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:53

Radiant is a no-frills iOS client for Mastodon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-18

Uncertainty surrounds Monday's Parliament session: Will public sector salaries be disbursed?

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-02-08

Syria earthquake: Lebanon sends ministerial delegation to Damascus

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:40

Geagea criticizes legislative session, says it is the work of those obstructing the presidential elections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-05

BDL, EDL ask citizens to open 'fresh' Lira accounts to settle electricity bills

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More