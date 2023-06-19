Mercedes jumps into the ChatGPT fray and Toyota plays catch-up

Has ChatGPT reached peak hype? When a typically cautious automaker jumps into the fray, well it’s one signal that we might be close.



Mercedes announced that on June 16 it was rolling out software beta to about 900,000 vehicles that will add is adding OpenAI’s conversational AI agent ChatGPT to its MBUX infotainment system. Our in-house AI and science editor Devin Coldewey tackled the story and he questions why a car would be the right environment for such a tool.

