Fisker to enter China's hotly contested EV market with local production plans

Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
High views
Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans
0min
Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans

Fisker, the electric carmaker founded by the Danish auto designer Henrik Fisker, is gearing up to enter the Chinese market where competition is increasingly cut-throat, following in the footsteps of another brave American player Lucid.

Fisker plans to open a delivery center in China this year and commence deliveries of the Fisker Ocean SUV, its first all-electric model, in Q1 2024, according to a recent company announcement. It also aims to start manufacturing in China as early as next year with the potential to add 75,000 Ocean SUVs to its production capacity.
 
Read the full story at:
 

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

