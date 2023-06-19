News
Radiant is a no-frills iOS client for Mastodon
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19 | 08:53
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Radiant is a no-frills iOS client for Mastodon
While platforms like Reddit and Twitter are changing rules and making life difficult for developers of third-party clients, the ecosystem of Mastodon apps is still growing. On Monday, indie developer Jake Nelson released a simple iOS app called Radiant, which focuses on simple and functional design.
Other clients, such as Ivory, Mammoth, and Woolly are made by developers who had popular Twitter clients before the Elon Musk platform ostracized them. However, Nelson had no social media app in his development portfolio. He has released various apps like a cookie blocker for Safari, a barcode scanner app to store them in a digital wallet, and a word game under a company called Small Colossus.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/19/radiant-is-a-no-frills-ios-client-for-mastodon/
Variety and Tech
Radiant
No-Frills
iOS
Client
Mastodon
Platform
Reddit
Twitter
