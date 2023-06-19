Radiant is a no-frills iOS client for Mastodon

Variety and Tech
2023-06-19 | 08:53
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Radiant is a no-frills iOS client for Mastodon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Radiant is a no-frills iOS client for Mastodon

While platforms like Reddit and Twitter are changing rules and making life difficult for developers of third-party clients, the ecosystem of Mastodon apps is still growing. On Monday, indie developer Jake Nelson released a simple iOS app called Radiant, which focuses on simple and functional design.

Other clients, such as Ivory, Mammoth, and Woolly are made by developers who had popular Twitter clients before the Elon Musk platform ostracized them. However, Nelson had no social media app in his development portfolio. He has released various apps like a cookie blocker for Safari, a barcode scanner app to store them in a digital wallet, and a word game under a company called Small Colossus.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Radiant

No-Frills

iOS

Client

Mastodon

Platform

Reddit

Twitter

LBCI Next
Montenegro court finds crypto fugitive Do Kwon guilty of forgery
We should all be worried about AI infiltrating crowdsourced work
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:28

Hackers threaten to leak 80GB of confidential data stolen from Reddit

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-12

Reddit groups go silent in AI-linked fee clash

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09

Instagram 'most important platform' for child sex abuse networks

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-09

Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:10

India’s Byju’s to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:06

What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?

LBCI
World News
09:04

Montenegro court finds crypto fugitive Do Kwon guilty of forgery

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:43

We should all be worried about AI infiltrating crowdsourced work

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-16

Equity markets climb as traders eye China stimulus

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-31

Geagea discusses local, regional developments with Russian Ambassador

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-06-07

A patient at the Saint Georges Hospital in Achrafieh urgently needs A+ blood platelets, to donate please call: 03/046455

LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-07

A look into FPM-Hezbollah tense relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:41

Mikati meets with General Manager at TotalEnergies EP Liban over drilling in Bloc 9

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:51

Lebanon's position in hunger and food price reports raises alarm for Food Importers Union

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More