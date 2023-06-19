What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?

Variety and Tech
2023-06-19 | 10:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?

Smaller venture funds are finding a way to manage in the midst of a conservative market.

As with all bear markets, the appetite for risk drops, and although emerging fund managers are often noted to outperform their more established counterparts, some limited partners are weary of bringing on new venture partners. Instead, they retreat to their trusted, established partners.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Smaller

Venture

Capital

Firms

More

Conservative

Market

LBCI Next
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:10

India’s Byju’s to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

LBCI
World News
08:51

Ukraine says one more village recaptured on southern front

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:36

Fisker to enter China’s hotly contested EV market with local production plans

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:52

Nepal capital bans Indian films in protest of Hindu movie

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:25

Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms

LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:13

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:10

India’s Byju’s to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

LBCI
World News
09:04

Montenegro court finds crypto fugitive Do Kwon guilty of forgery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-15

Exploring the factors behind Lebanon's delayed cannabis law implementation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:25

Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:21

French Court of Audit calls for evaluation of financial aid to Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More