Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms

Variety and Tech
2023-06-19 | 14:25
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette&#39;s private rooms
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Versailles reopening Marie-Antoinette's private rooms

The chateau of Versailles will reopen the private rooms of Queen Marie-Antoinette as part of its ongoing 400th anniversary celebrations.

The restored apartments will reopen to the public on June 20, featuring 100 square meters (1,000 square feet) of luxurious living space where France's last queen played with her children and received friends.

It is the final part of a restoration of the Queen's Hamlet and Trianon, a series of cottages and getaways built away from the main palace.

It gives a "new understanding of history, with this paradox between public and private life, etiquette and intimacy, an extraordinary summary of history within a few square meters," said Catherine Pegard, who runs the palace.

The palace, which welcomed nearly seven million visitors last year, dates to late 1623 when King Louis XIII ordered the expansion of a small hunting lodge on the 800-hectare site.

"This anniversary is primarily aimed at expressing the continuity of history at Versailles for these past 400 years and to show that we will continue to open and restore (parts of the palace) and bring them to life," said Pegard.

Marie-Antoinette's apartments include a boudoir, library and billiard room. She accessed the refuge through a secret door hidden in her official bedroom.

The palace is also preparing a new gallery dedicated to its history, to open in September.

"At Versailles, the work never ends," said Pegard, who has overseen a wide array of restorations since taking over in 2011.

These have included the Buffet d'eau Fountain, the apartments of Louis XV's son, the Dauphin Louis-Ferdinand, as well as those of his favorite mistress, Jeanne Becu or Madame Du Barry.




AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Versailles

Reopening

Marie-Antoinette

Private

Rooms

France

LBCI Next
After bans, American women turn to an abortion hotline
Swiss look set to back net-zero climate law
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
13:52

France pledges financial aid to Tunisia to curb migrant flows

LBCI
World News
10:17

France's Macron, Italy's Meloni seek to smooth frayed ties

LBCI
World News
06:30

France pushes back against German-led Euro air defense plan

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-18

Armenian Resistance fighter joins France's Pantheon greats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
13:13

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:10

India’s Byju’s to cut up to 1,000 more jobs

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:06

What happens to the smaller VC firms in a more conservative market?

LBCI
World News
09:04

Montenegro court finds crypto fugitive Do Kwon guilty of forgery

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-15

Russia, Algeria tighten 'strategic' ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-06

MP reveals Lebanese victims in Turkey earthquake

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-23

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-30

Saudi Arabia in negotiations to join the BRICS New Development Bank, strengthening ties with emerging economies

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:34

Lebanon ranks third worldwide when it comes to remittance inflows to GDP ratio

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:38

Navigating Lebanon's political puzzle: Hezbollah's unyielding support for Frangieh and the intriguing external factors

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:43

Lebanese public sector salaries secured for June disbursement

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:38

Lebanon at a crossroads: Le Drian's last chance mission and perils of collective suicide

LBCI
Middle East News
12:15

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:36

Le Drian's mission in Lebanon: Seeking presidential election solutions

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:42

Bassil refuses to support Army Commander, calls for consensus in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:31

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More