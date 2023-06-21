Instagram now finally allows users to download public Reels

2023-06-21
Instagram now finally allows users to download public Reels
Instagram now finally allows users to download public Reels

Instagram is finally letting users download Reels posted by others so they can share them outside the app. Rival short video app TikTok has had this feature for years and gained popularity by people watching short videos with the app’s watermark outside the platform.

On Tuesday, the company’s head Adam Mosseri said on his Instagram broadcast channel that U.S.-based users will be able to download Reels to their camera roll. Users can do this by tapping on the share icon and then selecting the Download option.
 
