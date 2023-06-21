Apple Podcasts gets upgraded search functionality

Variety and Tech
2023-06-21 | 04:01
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Apple Podcasts gets upgraded search functionality
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Apple Podcasts gets upgraded search functionality

Apple announced Tuesday that it updated the search tab of its Podcasts app by launching nine subcategories to make it easier for users to discover new shows across different topics, including “Mental Health,” “Relationships,” “Self-Improvement,” “Personal Journals,” “Entrepreneurship,” “Documentary,” “Books,” “Parenting” and “Language Learning.”

The new subcategories rolled out today across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices. They join 19 main categories, such as “Comedy,” “True Crime,” “Sports” and “Society & Culture.” Plus, Apple noted that all the categories have new artwork and recommendations as part of the update.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Apple

Podcasts

Upgraded

Search

Functionality

LBCI Next
Amazon will hold its Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12
Musk says looking to bring Tesla and Starlink to India after meeting with PM Modi
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
01:46

'Underwater noises' detected in missing sub search: US Coast Guard

LBCI
World News
2023-06-20

Rescue teams search for missing submersible near Titanic wreck

LBCI
World News
2023-06-15

Greece pursues survivor search after migrant boat sinking

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-09

Apple, defying the times, stays quiet on AI

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:00

Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:23

Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:57

New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:55

Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30

EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities

LBCI
World News
05:43

Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
World News
2023-06-10

French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:16

UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:05

Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:31

Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More