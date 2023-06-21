Apple Podcasts gets upgraded search functionality

Apple announced Tuesday that it updated the search tab of its Podcasts app by launching nine subcategories to make it easier for users to discover new shows across different topics, including “Mental Health,” “Relationships,” “Self-Improvement,” “Personal Journals,” “Entrepreneurship,” “Documentary,” “Books,” “Parenting” and “Language Learning.”



The new subcategories rolled out today across iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple TV devices. They join 19 main categories, such as “Comedy,” “True Crime,” “Sports” and “Society & Culture.” Plus, Apple noted that all the categories have new artwork and recommendations as part of the update.

