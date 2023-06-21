News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Amazon will hold its Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21 | 04:20
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Amazon will hold its Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12
Amazon announced on Wednesday that it will host the annual Prime Day shopping event on July 11-12. The company typically offers a lot of discounts to customers to boost sales numbers during this event.
The company said the event will start on July 3 a.m. EDT and run through July 12. The Prime Day sales will simultaneously take place in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, Egypt, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the US, and the UK.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/20/amazon-will-hold-the-prime-day-shopping-event-on-july-11-12/
Variety and Tech
Amazon
Hold
Prime Day
Shopping
Event
July
11
12
Next
Lufthansa to sell payments unit for 450 mn euros
Apple Podcasts gets upgraded search functionality
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
Lebanon News
2023-05-11
Jumblatt on May 11, 2008 events: Reconciliation and dialogue more important than returning to past
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization
Lebanon News
04:55
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Green growth in Amazon would bring Brazil billions: study
Variety and Tech
2023-06-20
Green growth in Amazon would bring Brazil billions: study
0
World News
2023-06-20
Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups
World News
2023-06-20
Vietnam holding climate activist incommunicado: rights groups
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:00
Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation
Variety and Tech
06:00
Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation
0
Variety and Tech
05:23
Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris
Variety and Tech
05:23
Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris
0
Variety and Tech
04:57
New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills
Variety and Tech
04:57
New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills
0
Lebanon News
04:55
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization
Lebanon News
04:55
Tourism Ministry issues circular for Miss Lebanon event organization
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-30
EU grants €60 million in humanitarian aid for Lebanon’s most vulnerable communities
0
World News
05:43
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group
World News
05:43
Kenya minister under fire over diatribe against media group
0
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
0
World News
2023-06-10
French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager
World News
2023-06-10
French court sentences man to 18 years for burning alive pregnant teenager
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
Lebanon Economy
08:16
UNICEF: Lebanon crisis pushing families to breaking point
2
Lebanon News
08:33
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days
Lebanon News
08:33
Public Security announces passports with no prior appointment are now available within 30 days
3
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
4
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
6
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
7
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector
News Bulletin Reports
10:05
Expo Qatar 2023: A turning point for Lebanon's struggling agricultural sector
8
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis
Lebanon News
09:31
Berri: Consensus and dialogue are necessary to overcome political crisis
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More