Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris

Variety and Tech
2023-06-21 | 05:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Michael Jackson&#39;s moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris

The black fedora worn by pop superstar Michael Jackson just before he dazzled the world with his moonwalk dance for the first time will be up for grabs in September during a Paris auction of music memorabilia.

The King of Pop whipped off the hat while breaking into his hit "Billie Jean" during a televised Motown concert in 1983.

A few minutes later Jackson, at the height of his fame, showed off what would become his trademark move -- a seemingly effortless glide backwards while appearing to move forward.

The hat, with an estimated value of 60,000 to 100,000 euros ($65,000-$110,000), will be the star attraction at an auction of rock-and-roll items by Drouot on September 26.

Other items include a guitar owned by the legendary bluesman T-Bone Walker that could fetch up to 150,000 euros; a suit worn by Depeche Mode's Martin Gore; and one of Madonna's gold records.

The sale is being organised by Artpeges and Lemon Auction, which last year made a splash with the 385,500-euros sale of the infamous guitar that broke up Oasis, the British band formed by the brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher.

A full list of the roughly 200 items will be published online by Hotel Drouot on July 4.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Michael Jackson

Auction

Paris

Music

LBCI Next
Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation
New York passes state law to protect doctors prescribing abortion pills
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:46

Elton John and Guns N'Roses primed as Glastonbury music festival opens

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-20

Saudi Arabia's Landmark Bid to Host Expo 2030 in Riyadh: An Epic Unveiling at BIE General Assembly in Paris

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-20

Iran exiled opposition furious after Paris police block rally

LBCI
World News
2023-06-19

Paris Air Show back with climate, defense in focus

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:29

How E-Bike battery fires became a deadly crisis in New York City

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:39

Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:21

'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:00

Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23

PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-24

Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:47

Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:08

French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:04

The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:20

Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon

LBCI
World News
07:41

Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:10

FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:51

Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More