News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
27
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21 | 06:21
High views
Share
Share
4
min
'Time bomb’: Race to identify health effects of micro plastics
Tiny pieces of plastic have been found littered throughout human bodies, trapped in our lungs and laced through our blood, but the long-term health effects of this exposure remain unclear.
Every day humans ingest, inhale or otherwise come in contact with micro plastics, plastic pollution less than five millimeters (0.2 inches) in diameter that is mostly invisible to the naked eye.
Micro plastics have been found most everywhere on Earth, from the deepest oceans to the highest mountains, as well as in the air, water, soil and food chain.
But in the last couple of years scientists have discovered micro plastics not just throughout nature but also throughout human bodies, detecting it in lungs, livers -- even in placentas.
Last year a Dutch study became the first to identify micro plastics in human blood.
While scientists have urged caution due to the study's small sample size, the presence of micro plastics could suggest it is being transported through the bloodstream into organs.
But for now, the data remain incomplete on the health effects of micro plastics, a complex cocktail of polymers and chemicals that could smuggle in other contaminants in what is called the "Trojan Horse" effect.
Xavier Coumoul, a toxicologist at French medical research institute INSERM, told AFP that there has been "more and more research" in the area over the last decade.
But he said that research had been late to get started because -- similar to global warming -- the "insidious changes" crept up so slowly.
"We do not know whether our level of exposure will lead to chronic or acute illnesses in the long term -- but we can legitimately ask the question," he said.
Research has shown that micro plastics have a range of detrimental effects on the health of animals, including an increase in inflammation, oxidative stress and damage to cells.
"Both in human and mice lung tissues, we have seen an inhibitory effect on development after putting plastic fibers inside organoids, mini-lungs grown" from stem cells, said Barbro Melgert, a respiratory immunologist at the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.
"This effect seemed not to be caused by the plastic itself, but by something leaking from the (plastic particles), some chemicals added," she said.
"But we don't know exactly what chemical was involved," she said. "It's very difficult to find out, especially with low quantities."
Indeed, the roles that the shape, size and type of micro plastic -- as well as additives -- remain poorly understood. But researchers are working on it.
Last week, a study in the journal Physics of Fluid modeled how different sizes of inhaled micro plastics rattled through human airways, finding that they tended to collect in the nasal cavity or in the back of the throat.
It is also unclear how much micro plastic individual people are exposed to.
"We don't really know how much micro plastics we breathe, there's not a lot of studies," Melgert said, adding that research over longer time periods was needed.
The World Wildlife Fund made headlines in 2019 by estimating that people ingest around five grams of plastic a week, the equivalent of a credit card.
The methodology and findings of the study the WWF was citing have been contested, and other research has indicated a lower level of individual exposure.
But experts are still sounding the alarm.
Coumoul compared micro plastics to pesticides, saying "it has sometimes taken a long time to identify the long-term risk to humans".
"Let's try to prevent a time bomb," Melgert said.
And an even greater tidal wave of plastic looms on the horizon.
On current trends, annual production of fossil-fuel plastic will nearly triple by 2060 to 1.2 billion tons.
Melgert warned that humanity's ever-increasing production of plastic means that we could soon "pass a critical limit" for human exposure.
Earlier this month, there was some rare goods news in the fight against plastic pollution.
After five days of grueling talks, 175 nations gathered in Paris agreed to reveal the first draft of a much-anticipated plastic pollution treaty by the end of November.
For now, experts recommend that people limit their exposure to micro plastics by ventilating their homes, not eating out of plastic containers and avoiding synthetic textiles such as polyester.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Time
Bomb
Race
Identify
Health
Effects
Micro
Plastics
Health
Pollution
Next
Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India
Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:30
US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time
World News
06:30
US bombers land in Sweden for exercises for first time
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
Lebanon News
2023-06-15
Public Health Minister urges global action for healthcare access of refugees and displaced persons
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation
Lebanon News
2023-06-13
Lebanon, France sign new framework agreement for healthcare cooperation
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Lebanon News
2023-06-12
Presidential candidate Jihad Azour highlights priorities for judicial reform, education, and healthcare
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:29
How E-Bike battery fires became a deadly crisis in New York City
Variety and Tech
10:29
How E-Bike battery fires became a deadly crisis in New York City
0
Variety and Tech
06:39
Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India
Variety and Tech
06:39
Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India
0
Variety and Tech
06:00
Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation
Variety and Tech
06:00
Volt, an open banking fintech for payments and more, raises $60M at a $350M+ valuation
0
Variety and Tech
05:23
Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris
Variety and Tech
05:23
Michael Jackson's moonwalk fedora up for auction in Paris
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-23
PM Mikati agrees to dollarize cash financial aid allocated to Syrian refugees
0
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
Lebanon News
2023-04-05
Hotel reservations in Lebanon to reach 80 percent for Eid Al-Fitr: Achkar
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
Lebanon News
2023-02-24
Beirut Municipality issues hotline to conduct building safety measures
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
Lebanon News
03:47
Lebanon’s Government cancels Intermediate Certificate (Brevet) for current year
2
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
Press Highlights
01:08
French envoy's mission: Assessing Lebanon's readiness for consensus
3
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
03:04
The opposition stand firm behind Azour's candidacy
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:20
Power struggles: EDL's quest for payment from Palestinian and Syrian camps in Lebanon
5
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
07:41
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
6
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
Lebanon News
04:10
FPM urges parliamentary forces to produce a president by agreeing on the name
7
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
Lebanon News
04:32
Lebanon's participation approved for Expo Doha 2023 with an amendment to the decision
8
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Lebanon News
07:51
Samir Geagea condemns Cabinet agenda, highlights constitutional concerns
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More