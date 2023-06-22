News
Adtech giant Criteo hit with revised €40M fine by French data privacy body over GDPR breaches
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22 | 05:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Adtech giant Criteo hit with revised €40M fine by French data privacy body over GDPR breaches
French advertising technology giant Criteo has been issued with a revised fine of €40 million ($44 million) over failings to garner users’ consent around targeted advertising.
The case in question dates back to 2018 when Privacy International filed a formal complaint with the Commission nationale de l’informatique et des libertés (CNIL), France’s data privacy watchdog, using GDPR regulations that had recently been introduced across the European Union. Privacy International said it was “gravely concerned” at the data processing activities of several players in the data broking and adtech industry, one of which was Criteo. None of Your Business (NOYB), an Austria-based non-profit based in co-founded by lawyer and privacy activist Max Schrems, also later added its name to the complaint.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/22/adtech-giant-criteo-his-with-revised-e40m-fine-by-french-data-privacy-body-over-gdpr-breaches/
