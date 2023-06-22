Downey’s Dream Cars: Robert Downey Jr. targets EV skeptics in new series

2023-06-22
Downey's Dream Cars: Robert Downey Jr. targets EV skeptics in new series
Downey’s Dream Cars: Robert Downey Jr. targets EV skeptics in new series

Marvel retiree Robert Downey Jr. has a new show: Downey’s Dream Cars. It follows the millionaire as he seeks to reconcile two of his hobbies, classic car collecting and climate change mitigation.

The Iron Man actor has led with this sort of juxtaposition before; when he kicked off his climate-focused venture firm FootPrint Coalition in 2019, he reportedly contrasted his intentions with a colorful description of himself as a “one-man carbon footprint nightmare colossus.” 
 
Read the full story at:

