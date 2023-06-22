News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
24
o
Metn
24
o
Keserwan
24
o
North
25
o
South
24
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Givenchy offers eclectic mix from military to sharp suits
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22 | 13:52
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Givenchy offers eclectic mix from military to sharp suits
French house Givenchy on Thursday proposed an eclectic wardrobe for a man ready for all scenarios, from impeccably cut jet-black suits to military-look tank tops and khaki pants.
The show was held in the grounds of the Invalides, home of the war museum in Paris, and attended by stars including Jared Leto and Paul Dano.
Artistic director Matthew Williams offered tank tops in white, black or brown camouflage, as well as olive green jackets and trousers at the show.
It mirrored the military styles seen at the debut show by Pharrell Williams for Louis Vuitton earlier this week.
"Military is a natural archetype for men," Williams told reporters backstage.
"It's a natural direction to go for men's tailoring as military tailoring is so well thought-out and fits so well and has this idea of strength and elegance within it," he added.
"But here we're applying embroideries from the house, doing them in leather, blowing out proportions... it's an exploration into material and archetypes," he added.
However, military looks were just one part of a very varied offering, with Williams also sending out classic black suit-and-tie combos, with a few added flashes of fluorescent pink and yellow or impeccably tailored overcoats.
Elsewhere, there were delicately embroidered blouses with pink prints, over a simple faded jean.
Williams has made a point of keeping the designs deceptively simple since taking over in 2020.
"At the end of the day, I'm making clothes that, that I want people to actually wear."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Givenchy
Offer
Eclectic
Military
Next
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
How E-Bike battery fires became a deadly crisis in New York City
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-21
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
World News
2023-06-21
Jihadists strike military base in Somalia as AU force starts drawdown
0
World News
2023-06-21
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
World News
2023-06-21
Foreign military helicopter crashes in Croatia
0
World News
2023-06-21
Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
World News
2023-06-21
Three drones downed near military base in Moscow region
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Syria's military reinforcements: Halting terrorist expansion amidst Astana talks
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-20
Syria's military reinforcements: Halting terrorist expansion amidst Astana talks
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty
News Bulletin Reports
12:35
Beyond borders: Leaders unite at Paris Summit to tackle climate crisis, poverty
0
Variety and Tech
08:46
IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds
Variety and Tech
08:46
IMF chief says $100 bn target met for climate, poverty funds
0
Variety and Tech
08:45
Culture Minister adds Atelier Assaf to Lebanon's List of national museums
Variety and Tech
08:45
Culture Minister adds Atelier Assaf to Lebanon's List of national museums
0
Variety and Tech
06:10
Musk and Zuckerberg call out each other for cage fight
Variety and Tech
06:10
Musk and Zuckerberg call out each other for cage fight
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-08
Lebanon tops World Bank's food inflation assessment
Lebanon Economy
2023-05-08
Lebanon tops World Bank's food inflation assessment
0
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Lebanon faces soaring inflation, with rates reaching 260.21% in May 2023
Lebanon Economy
08:37
Lebanon faces soaring inflation, with rates reaching 260.21% in May 2023
0
Press Highlights
2023-06-17
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
Press Highlights
2023-06-17
European judiciary to continue pursuing Salameh's case despite Lebanese delays
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
02:04
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon
Press Highlights
02:04
Cracking down on corruption: French Prosecutor's mission in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
02:56
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
Lebanon News
02:56
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Beit Chabab: A tranquil village in the Mount Lebanon range
3
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
Lebanon Economy
09:27
Forensic report on BDL submitted by A&M to Finance Minister sheds light on Forry controversy, suggests criminal implications
4
Sports News
04:01
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
Sports News
04:01
Lebanon’s U19 World Cup and Women’s Asia Cup Basketball games: Don’t miss the action, exclusively on LB2
5
Press Highlights
01:25
The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics
Press Highlights
01:25
The Sunnite component in Lebanon: Between absence and political dynamics
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:01
Battle for deposits: Banks challenge government's plan in Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
10:20
Le Drian informs Gebran Bassil that the previous stage was closed: LBCI sources
8
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
Lebanon Economy
09:35
Financial assistance to thousands of Lebanese families to begin next week
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More