TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative

TikTok has confirmed that it’s testing a new in-app “Trendy Beat” shopping section where it is offering products for sale that are shipped and sold by a subsidiary of its parent company, ByteDance. The feature, which was first reported on by the Financial Times, is currently being tested in the U.K. The shopping section offers popular items that have appeared in trending videos, such as tools to extract ear wax.The company told TechCrunch on Thursday that the new e-commerce initiative is not being tested in the U.S., where it says it’s currently focused on adding new merchants to its TikTok Shop offering that lets brands sell items on the platform.Read the full story at: