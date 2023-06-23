Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail

Variety and Tech
2023-06-23 | 13:45
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail

Young Thug fans awoke Friday to a new album from the Atlanta rapper, who is embroiled in a sprawling gang conspiracy trial and has been imprisoned since May 2022.

The 15-track record entitled "Business is Business" includes features from Drake, Future, 21 Savage and Travis Scott, and is Young Thug's first LP since 2021's chart-topper "Punk."

The 31-year-old born Jeffery Williams was one of 28 alleged street gang members swept up in a racketeering indictment accusing defendants of myriad predicate offenses that support an overarching conspiracy charge, including murder, assault, carjacking, drug dealing and theft.

The indictment shook the rap world in Atlanta, where Young Thug is considered among the industry's most impactful figures who has been elemental to forging contemporary rap's sound.

Prosecutors say Young Thug's record label -- Young Stoner Life, an imprint under 300 Entertainment -- is a front for a crime ring, and have held up song lyrics as evidence of the accusation, a strategy that has raised eyebrows and drawn rebuke.

The case has proceeded at a glacial pace: jury selection began in January and is still underway some six months later.

Courtroom incidents including the arrest of a defense attorney and the laptop seizure of another have cause significant delays, along with scuffles between law enforcement and defendants.

A courtroom deputy was jailed for having an "inappropriate relationship" with a defendant.

And a number of potential jurors have been held in contempt: one was assigned a 30-page essay on the importance of jury service after she traveled to the Dominican Republic on business and missed court.



AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Rapper

Young Thug

Release

Album

Jail

LBCI Next
TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative
Givenchy offers eclectic mix from military to sharp suits
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-13

Al-Qaeda releases new video of UN worker abducted in Yemen

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-12

Cyprus farmer jailed for sparking deadly wild fire

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-07

Peter Bou Saab and William Noun released with a residency permit

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-11

Lebanon’s Foreign Minister calls on banks to release funds for embassies, foreign diplomats

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
14:39

Like dogs, wolves recognize familiar human voices

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:04

Malaysia threatens legal action against Meta

LBCI
Variety and Tech
02:04

TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22

Givenchy offers eclectic mix from military to sharp suits

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02

Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19

Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha

LBCI
World News
2023-06-14

South Korea sues North Korea over liaison office demolition

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:38

Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:52

Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:54

The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:50

Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:31

Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:25

Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:57

Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:22

PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More