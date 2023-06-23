News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Oshek Al Nisaa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
North
26
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Like dogs, wolves recognize familiar human voices
Variety and Tech
2023-06-23 | 14:39
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Like dogs, wolves recognize familiar human voices
Like dogs, wolves recognize and respond to the voices of familiar humans more than strangers, according to a study that has implications both for the story of canine domestication and our broader understanding of the natural world.
Holly Root?Gutteridge of the University of Lincoln, a co-author of the paper that appeared in Animal Cognition this week, told AFP a longstanding theory held that dogs' ability to distinguish human voices was a consequence of generations of selective breeding.
"So we wanted to look at wolves, because obviously nobody has been selecting so that wolves can recognize human voices," she said.
Root?Gutteridge and colleagues carried out experiments across five zoos and wildlife parks in Spain, involving a total of 24 gray wolves, both male and female, aged between one and 13.
The team set up speakers and first played the animals the voice of a number of strangers that they would "habituate" to, in other words, get bored of, because they decided it was not salient to them.
Then, they played the wolves the voice of their keeper who would say familiar things to them in Spanish, such as "Hey, what's up wolves?" or "Hello little ones, good morning, how's it going?"
In gestures that would be instantly recognizable to any dog owner, the wolves raised their heads, pricked their ears up, and turned towards the speaker.
To test the effect wasn't random, the researchers went back to playing the wolves recordings of strangers, and found they once more lost interest.
Finally, to make sure the wolves genuinely knew their keepers' voices, rather than just knowing words that the familiar humans would normally say to them, the team mixed things up and had the keepers utter a stream of unfamiliar phrases.
Once more the results held up.
The fact that the wolves engaged with disembodied voices played through speakers echoes what's been seen in dogs from the era of gramophones -- as captured in a famous painting entitled "His Master's Voice" -- to today's video doorbells, though it's not yet known whether our pooches enjoy this or it frustrates them.
In terms of implications, Root?Gutteridge said it was significant that wolves possessed the ability to distinguish between humans despite the fact that our species went our separate evolutionary ways tens of millions of years ago.
Before this, there had been limited study on the topic of how animals differentiate between the vocalizations of other species. Research had shown our close cousins, gorillas listen to people, but that was expected.
Big-brained elephants have also been found to distinguish the gender, age, and ethnicity of humans by their voices, assigning less threat value, for example, to women and children, in addition to being more fearful of the elephant-spearing Maasai than the agrarian Kamba.
Given the new finding, "chances are, lots of species are listening to us and getting to know us as individuals," Root?Gutteridge said.
And it's not all about us, she said. Dogs could be listening to the neighbors' cats and understanding the difference between one meow or the other, for example.
"If the abilities are that general, it means that animals might be having a lot more cross species interactions than we had thought about before."
AFP
Variety and Tech
Dogs
Wolves
Recognize
Familiar
Human
Voices
Animals
Next
Malaysia threatens legal action against Meta
TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-20
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
World News
2023-06-20
Indonesia arrests nearly 500 human trafficking suspects in crackdown
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Washington recruits dogs and cats in war on rodents
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Washington recruits dogs and cats in war on rodents
0
World News
2023-06-16
Cats and dogs saved from Ukraine floods find new homes
World News
2023-06-16
Cats and dogs saved from Ukraine floods find new homes
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-14
USAID announces additional humanitarian assistance of $17.4 million for Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
13:45
Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail
Variety and Tech
13:45
Rapper Young Thug releases album from jail
0
Variety and Tech
06:04
Malaysia threatens legal action against Meta
Variety and Tech
06:04
Malaysia threatens legal action against Meta
0
Variety and Tech
02:04
TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative
Variety and Tech
02:04
TikTok looks to challenge Amazon and Shein with new e-commerce initiative
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Givenchy offers eclectic mix from military to sharp suits
Variety and Tech
2023-06-22
Givenchy offers eclectic mix from military to sharp suits
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-02
Lebanon Tourism Ministry has prepared an extensive 2023 plan
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19
Public sector employees assured of receiving salaries before Eid Al-Adha
0
World News
2023-06-14
South Korea sues North Korea over liaison office demolition
World News
2023-06-14
South Korea sues North Korea over liaison office demolition
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
Lebanon News
07:38
Join BetArabia $40+$4 $50,000 GUARANTEED. WinPoker welcoming tournament on Sunday the 25th at 8 PM www.BetArabia.com
2
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
Press Highlights
01:52
Bassil's changing stance: Abandoning support for Jihad Azour's candidacy
3
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
Press Highlights
00:54
The last chance: French envoy's visit and Lebanon's future
4
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
Lebanon News
11:50
Discussions continue on Lebanon's Central Bank Governor's term as expiration nears
5
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
Lebanon News
02:31
Lebanese Army begins distribution of first monthly batch of US aid
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
News Bulletin Reports
12:25
Insights from Le Drian's visit: France's quest for consensus on third candidate as Hezbollah is committed to Frangieh
7
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
Lebanon News
03:57
Lebanese Ministry of Agriculture emphasizes importance of sharks for the marine ecosystem
8
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Lebanon News
05:22
PM Mikati from Beirut Airport: We strive for the airport to be Lebanon's shining image
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More