Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030
Variety and Tech
2023-06-26 | 08:05
Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030
Amazon plans to more than double its investment in India in the next seven years, the e-commerce group said, joining a roster of other high-profile American giants ramping up commitment to the South Asian market after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.
The e-commerce group has invested about $11 billion in India to date and plans to pour $15 billion more by 2030, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said Friday. The vast majority of the new capital is likely earmarked for AWS expansion in India. The company said last month that it plans to invest $12.7 billion into its cloud business in the South Asian nation by 2030.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/23/amazon-investment-india-jassy-modi/
