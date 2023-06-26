Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030

Variety and Tech
2023-06-26 | 08:05
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030

Amazon plans to more than double its investment in India in the next seven years, the e-commerce group said, joining a roster of other high-profile American giants ramping up commitment to the South Asian market after meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi this week.

The e-commerce group has invested about $11 billion in India to date and plans to pour $15 billion more by 2030, Amazon chief executive Andy Jassy said Friday. The vast majority of the new capital is likely earmarked for AWS expansion in India. The company said last month that it plans to invest $12.7 billion into its cloud business in the South Asian nation by 2030.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Amazon

Plans

Invest

15 Billion

India

2030

LBCI Next
IBM acquires Apptio from Vista for $4.6B in cash to double down on hybrid cloud services
Aston Martin agrees US-Saudi electric car deal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-19

Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 attracts €15 billion French investments, drives transformation

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21

Musk meets Modi to discuss investment in India

LBCI
Middle East News
2023-06-19

Vision 2030 drives historic change as French-Saudi Investment Forum showcases booming bilateral trade and cross investments

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Investigative outlet sets key test for media freedom in South Africa

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:10

Adobe indemnity clause designed to ease enterprise fears about AI-generated art

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:08

IBM acquires Apptio from Vista for $4.6B in cash to double down on hybrid cloud services

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:21

Aston Martin agrees US-Saudi electric car deal

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-25

Elton John to close out Glastonbury with final UK gig

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:38

Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-19

EDL requests $62 mln from BDL for gas oil shipment

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-19

Lebanese PM Mikati declares three-day holiday for Eid Al-Adha

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:04

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Discover the enchanting beauty of Hammana: A summer paradise in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:32

Hezbollah shoots down Israeli drone in Lebanese airspace

LBCI
Sports News
07:06

Lebanon's U19 team stages brave rally in 83-66 defeat to Madagascar

LBCI
Sports News
07:11

China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Lebanon's efforts to facilitate Syrian refugee return: A step towards breakthrough

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:38

Samir Geagea demands caretaker government to establish timetable for Syrian refugees' return

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More