WhatsApp Business crosses 200M MAUs, introduces personalized messages feature

Variety and Tech
2023-06-27 | 04:33
High views
WhatsApp Business crosses 200M MAUs, introduces personalized messages feature
WhatsApp Business crosses 200M MAUs, introduces personalized messages feature

Meta announced on Tuesday that WhatsApp Business, its app designed specifically for small businesses, has crossed the mark of 200 million monthly active users — up from 50 million in 2020. As the company is pursuing its “year of efficiency,” it also launched features like easier ad creation and a personalized message service for WhatsApp Business users.

Mark Zuckerberg is pouring billions into developing a metaverse. In order to offset that, the company is ramping up revenue generation from other avenues such as WhatsApp.
 
