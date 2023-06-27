Telegram is adding Stories next month

2023-06-27 | 04:42
Telegram is adding Stories next month
Telegram is adding Stories next month

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov announced on Tuesday that the messaging app is adding Stories in early July. Durov says users have been asking for the feature for years, noting that more than half of all feature requests that Telegram receives are related to Stories. The company was initially against adding Stories because they “are already everywhere,” but wanted to listen to its users, Durov says.

With Stories on Telegram, users will be able to decide who can see each of their stories. You can choose to have your Stories viewable by everyone, your contacts, a few selected contacts or a list of close friends. Stories will be placed in an expandable section at the top of your chat list. Users will be able to hide Stories posted by any contact by moving them to the “Hidden” list in their Contacts section instead of the main screen.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

Telegram

Adding

Stories

Next

Month

Social

Media

App

Communication

