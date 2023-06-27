News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ultimate Rush
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
29
o
Keserwan
29
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Nobel-winning lithium battery inventor John Goodenough dies at 100
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27 | 04:03
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Nobel-winning lithium battery inventor John Goodenough dies at 100
John Goodenough, who shared the 2019 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for developing the lithium-ion battery that revolutionized modern life, has died at the age of 100, the University of Texas announced.
Goodenough died on Sunday, said the university, where he worked as an engineering professor.
The US scientist's contributions to the development of lithium-ion batteries paved the way for smartphones and a fossil fuel-free society.
"John's legacy as a brilliant scientist is immeasurable -- his discoveries improved the lives of billions of people around the world," Jay Hartzell, president of the University of Texas at Austin, said in the statement.
"He was a leader at the cutting edge of scientific research throughout the many decades of his career."
In 1986, at the age of 64, Goodenough joined the University of Texas where he served as a faculty member in the Cockrell School of Engineering for 37 years.
"The world has lost an incredible mind and generous spirit. He will be truly missed among the scientific and engineering community, but he leaves a lasting legacy that will inspire generations of future innovators and researchers," said Sharon Wood, provost of the University of Texas.
Goodenough became the oldest person to win a Nobel Prize when at the age of 97 he shared the 2019 chemistry award with Britain's Stanley Whittingham and Akira Yoshino of Japan for the invention of the lithium-ion battery.
Seeking an alternative source of power during the oil crisis of the 1970s, Whittingham discovered a way to harness the potential energy in lithium, a metal so light it floats on water.
However, the battery he constructed was too unstable to be used.
Goodenough built on Whittingham's prototype, substituting a different metal compound and doubling the potential energy of the battery to four volts.
This paved the way for far more powerful and durable batteries in the future.
In 1985, Yoshino instead used a carbon-based material that stores lithium ions, finally rendering the battery commercially viable.
The culmination of the trio's research resulted in the most powerful, lightweight and rechargeable battery ever seen.
'A rechargeable world'
"They created a rechargeable world," the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which awarded the accolade, said at the time.
"Lithium batteries have revolutionized our lives since they first entered the market in 1991," and were "of the greatest benefit to humankind".
Their work considerably boosted human mobility, and allowed millions in developing countries to access information and services online with just a mobile phone.
Lithium-ion batteries have also reduced the reliance on planet-warming fossil fuels, especially in electric cars.
On receiving news of his Nobel, Goodenough expressed pride in the worldwide impact of his work.
"I'm extremely happy that my discovery has been able to help communication through the world," he said.
"We need to build relationships, not wars. I am happy if people use this for good, not evil."
Born in 1922 in Germany, Goodenough grew up in the United States and earned a bachelor's degree in mathematics from Yale University.
After serving as a meteorologist in the US Army during World War II, Goodenough earned a master's degree and a PhD in physics at the University of Chicago in 1952, according to the University of Texas statement.
From 1952, he worked at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology's Lincoln Laboratory for 24 years and laid the groundwork for the development of computer random-access memory (RAM).
Goodenough was head of the inorganic chemistry laboratory at Oxford University when he made his lithium-ion battery discovery.
In 1986, he joined the University of Texas where he was known for his "quick wit and infectious laugh."
He was still coming into work well into his 90s, the university said.
Goodenough and his wife Irene were married for 70 years, until her death in 2016.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Nobel
Winner
Lithium
Battery
Inventor
John Goodenough
Next
Football pitch of tropical forest lost every 5 seconds
Tokyo stocks end down on unease over Russia
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
How E-Bike battery fires became a deadly crisis in New York City
Variety and Tech
2023-06-21
How E-Bike battery fires became a deadly crisis in New York City
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:04
Unicorn social app IRL to shut down after admitting 95 percent of its users were fake
Variety and Tech
05:04
Unicorn social app IRL to shut down after admitting 95 percent of its users were fake
0
Variety and Tech
05:02
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
Variety and Tech
05:02
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
0
Variety and Tech
04:42
Telegram is adding Stories next month
Variety and Tech
04:42
Telegram is adding Stories next month
0
Variety and Tech
04:33
WhatsApp Business crosses 200M MAUs, introduces personalized messages feature
Variety and Tech
04:33
WhatsApp Business crosses 200M MAUs, introduces personalized messages feature
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
Lebanon News
2023-06-21
Lebanese Women's Basketball Team Welcomes American Player Trinity Baptiste Ahead of Asian Championship Kickoff on June 26
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
Lebanon News
2023-05-13
Hadi Hobeich to LBCI: We haven't made a decision yet to elect anyone for presidency
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-15
European delegation will start money laundering investigations on Monday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
Sports News
07:11
China secures convincing 89-44 victory over Lebanon in FIBA Women's Asia Cup
3
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
11:40
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
5
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
Lebanon News
08:15
Zuma Restaurant group debunks rumors of Lebanon expansion, takes legal action to defend brand integrity
6
Lebanon News
08:38
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
Lebanon News
08:38
Enhanced power supply for designated areas in Lebanon, EDL confirms
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
8
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Lebanon Economy
10:15
Lebanon faces challenges as Syrian potatoes enter illegally, hurting local farmers and economy
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More