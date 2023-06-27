TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see

2023-06-27 | 05:02
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see

TikTok is bringing its content filtering tool to its Family Pairing offering, which lets parents link their account to their teen’s to enable content and privacy settings, the company announced on Tuesday. Content filtering allows users to filter out videos with words or hashtags they don’t want to see in their For You or Following feeds.

By bringing content filtering to Family Pairing, TikTok says it will allow parents to help reduce the likelihood of their teen “viewing content they may uniquely find jarring.” The official rollout comes as revealed that it was working on this functionality back in March.
 
