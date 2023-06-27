Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger

Meta announced new parental control tools across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger on Tuesday. This includes a new parental supervision hub in Messenger, a feature that pre-emptively blocks unwanted DMs on Messenger and Instagram, and nudges to remind teens that they should take a break.



Messenger supervision controls, which will be available in Meta’s Family Center, are rolling out first in the US, the UK, and Canada. These tools will let guardians see their teens’ privacy and safety settings, changes in the Messenger contact list, and how much time they are spending in the app. Guardians will also get a notification when a teen reports someone — however the child has to explicitly allow this notification.

