News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27 | 08:16
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
Meta announced new parental control tools across Instagram, Facebook, and Messenger on Tuesday. This includes a new parental supervision hub in Messenger, a feature that pre-emptively blocks unwanted DMs on Messenger and Instagram, and nudges to remind teens that they should take a break.
Messenger supervision controls, which will be available in Meta’s Family Center, are rolling out first in the US, the UK, and Canada. These tools will let guardians see their teens’ privacy and safety settings, changes in the Messenger contact list, and how much time they are spending in the app. Guardians will also get a notification when a teen reports someone — however the child has to explicitly allow this notification.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/27/meta-is-rolling-out-new-parental-control-tools-for-instagram-and-messenger/
Variety and Tech
Meta
Rolling
New
Parental
Control
Tools
Instagram
Messenger
Next
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
Lebanon's Youssef Farhat assumes key position at NYU's Center for Human Rights and Global Justice
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
07:22
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
World News
07:22
New Zealand PM hails 'constructive' role for China in Ukraine
0
Variety and Tech
05:02
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
Variety and Tech
05:02
TikTok’s Family Pairing tool now gives parents personalized control over the content their teens see
0
World News
2023-06-26
Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative
World News
2023-06-26
Prince William launches new UK homelessness initiative
0
World News
2023-06-26
Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement
World News
2023-06-26
Ukraine forces recapture new Russian-occupied settlement
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
10:14
EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules
Variety and Tech
10:14
EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules
0
Variety and Tech
09:38
Spain delays rocket launch until Sept over wildfire risk
Variety and Tech
09:38
Spain delays rocket launch until Sept over wildfire risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:50
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
08:50
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
0
Variety and Tech
08:17
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
Variety and Tech
08:17
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-19
A decade later: President Assad's presence marks a turning point at Arab League Summit
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
4
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
5
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
7
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
8
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More