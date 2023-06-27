Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets

2023-06-27 | 08:17
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets

Since Elon Musk has taken over Twitter, the platform has been expanding the limits of content you can post through one tweet. In its latest move, the company has increased the character count for a tweet to 25,000 for paid users.

The company made the change to its Twitter Blue page on Tuesday indicating the limit. An engineer at Twitter, Prachi Poddar, also announced the change by posting a long tweet last week.
 
