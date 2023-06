I am humbled and honored to join @nyuniversity as the executive director for the @humanrightsnyu at @nyulaw. Heart full of gratitude. 💜 pic.twitter.com/zP0hnYN3yx — Youssef Farhat (@farhat_youssef) April 10, 2023

Once again, Lebanon was able to shine through its brilliant youth, who, despite all the current challenges affecting the country, can shine and achieve top positions in significant institutions.Lebanon's Youssef Farhat has been appointed as the Executive Director of New York University (NYU)'s Centre for Human Rights and Global Justice.Established in 2002, the Center for Human Rights and Global Justice (CHRGJ) was established to combine and expand many aspects of teaching, research, clinical, internship, and publishing activities within New York University School of Law concerning international human rights law issues.More than a decade and a half later, the CHRGJ, located in New York, became a hub of human rights study at NYU Law, the top-ranked program for international law in the country and one of the leading law schools in the world.