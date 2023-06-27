News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
26
o
Metn
27
o
Keserwan
27
o
North
27
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
29
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27 | 10:14
High views
Share
Share
1
min
EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules
The European Union will help fund a UNESCO scheme supporting developing countries as they create laws regulating artificial intelligence, the UN cultural body said Tuesday.
Four million euros ($4.4 million) from Brussels will go towards organizing events and advising governments.
"In the face of the pressing challenges posed by AI, we need to move faster by providing more support to the low-income countries," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.
UNESCO's work will be rooted in its 2021 Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which is based on "the promotion and protection of human rights, human dignity, and environmental sustainability", the organization said.
Some 30 countries are already working on laws based on the document, it added.
While the EU lacks powerful AI companies, the bloc has stepped up the pace towards regulating the technology as rapid advances unveiled over the past year have caught much of the EU's media and many policymakers by surprise.
European Parliament lawmakers last week backed a key text that could form the foundation of AI rules beginning in 2026, but foreign and domestic AI developers have labelled it too harsh.
AFP
Variety and Tech
EU
UNESCO
Help
Developing
Countries
Shape
AI
Rules
Next
Tokyo stocks end down on unease over Russia
Jacquemus turns Versailles lake into fashion front row
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-22
60 bn euros pledged to help Ukraine rebuild
World News
2023-06-22
60 bn euros pledged to help Ukraine rebuild
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14
EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules
0
World News
08:19
EU agrees tougher rules on banks
World News
08:19
EU agrees tougher rules on banks
0
World News
2023-06-23
NATO completes unprecedented European air drill
World News
2023-06-23
NATO completes unprecedented European air drill
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:38
Spain delays rocket launch until Sept over wildfire risk
Variety and Tech
09:38
Spain delays rocket launch until Sept over wildfire risk
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:50
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
News Bulletin Reports
08:50
Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country
0
Variety and Tech
08:17
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
Variety and Tech
08:17
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
0
Variety and Tech
08:16
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
Variety and Tech
08:16
Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
06:28
German archdiocese raided in cardinal's perjury probe
World News
06:28
German archdiocese raided in cardinal's perjury probe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19
Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports
0
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
Lebanon News
05:41
Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law
0
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
11:50
The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon
2
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
Lebanon News
03:37
Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts
3
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
News Bulletin Reports
12:00
The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains
4
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
Press Highlights
01:25
Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist
5
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
Lebanon Economy
13:12
Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections
6
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
News Bulletin Reports
08:36
Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting
7
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
Lebanon Economy
07:33
Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit
8
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Lebanon News
03:48
ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More