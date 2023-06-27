EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules

Variety and Tech
2023-06-27 | 10:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
1min
EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules

The European Union will help fund a UNESCO scheme supporting developing countries as they create laws regulating artificial intelligence, the UN cultural body said Tuesday.

Four million euros ($4.4 million) from Brussels will go towards organizing events and advising governments.

"In the face of the pressing challenges posed by AI, we need to move faster by providing more support to the low-income countries," UNESCO chief Audrey Azoulay said in a statement.

UNESCO's work will be rooted in its 2021 Recommendation on the Ethics of Artificial Intelligence, which is based on "the promotion and protection of human rights, human dignity, and environmental sustainability", the organization said.

Some 30 countries are already working on laws based on the document, it added.

While the EU lacks powerful AI companies, the bloc has stepped up the pace towards regulating the technology as rapid advances unveiled over the past year have caught much of the EU's media and many policymakers by surprise.

European Parliament lawmakers last week backed a key text that could form the foundation of AI rules beginning in 2026, but foreign and domestic AI developers have labelled it too harsh.





AFP
 

Variety and Tech

EU

UNESCO

Help

Developing

Countries

Shape

AI

Rules

LBCI Next
Tokyo stocks end down on unease over Russia
Jacquemus turns Versailles lake into fashion front row
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2023-06-22

60 bn euros pledged to help Ukraine rebuild

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-14

EU lawmakers to back world's first AI rules

LBCI
World News
08:19

EU agrees tougher rules on banks

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

NATO completes unprecedented European air drill

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:38

Spain delays rocket launch until Sept over wildfire risk

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:50

Lebanon celebrates World Music Day with enchanting melodies resonating across the country

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:17

Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets

LBCI
Variety and Tech
08:16

Meta is rolling out new parental control tools for Instagram and Messenger

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:28

German archdiocese raided in cardinal's perjury probe

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-19

Small sub used to tour Titanic wreck is missing: reports

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:41

Urgent appeal: Lebanese authorities urged to take action in enforcing Anti-Torture Law

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:50

The price of death: The emerging cocaine threat in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:37

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:00

The enduring legacy of the Jumblatt family: A century of leadership in Lebanon's mountains

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:25

Sunni MPs: Fragmentation and absence of leadership persist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:12

Banks find comfort as judiciary supports depositors amid objections

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

ISF seizes 450,000 Captagon pills intended for smuggling abroad

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More