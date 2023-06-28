Unprecedented wildfires in Canada by the numbers

Variety and Tech
2023-06-28 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Unprecedented wildfires in Canada by the numbers
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Unprecedented wildfires in Canada by the numbers

From east to west, Canada is in the grips of an unprecedented wildfire season and its peak, which usually comes in July or August, has not even been reached.

No province has been spared, not even Quebec and Nova Scotia in the east, which don't normally see large blazes.

Here's a brief overview of what Emergency Preparedness Minister Bill Blair said Tuesday was "Canada's worst wildfire season on record" by the numbers.

Close to 500 active fires

A total of 490 wildfires were burning on Tuesday, more than half of which were considered out of control. These started in Western Canada in early May, prompting a state of emergency in Alberta and evacuations of tens of thousands of people.

A few weeks later, as rains brought some relief to Western Canada, firefighting efforts shifted to Nova Scotia on the Atlantic Coast and Quebec, unaccustomed to the massive scale and strength of this year's blazes.

Today, Quebec remains the top hotspot in the country, with 112 active fires, and the smoke spreading as far as the United States and Europe.

In total, more than 100,000 people were displaced by wildfires across Canada.

7.8 million hectares scorched

In a typical year, about 7,500 wildfires burn more than 2.5 million hectares of forests in Canada. So far this year, more than 7.8 million hectares (19 million acres) - an area almost as big as Austria -- have been scorched.

In Quebec, 1.3 million hectares have burned so far, compared to an average of less than 10,000 annually over the past decade. The area burned in the last 25 days exceeded the combined total over the past 20 years.

Carbon emissions high

Carbon emissions released by the wildfires have already exceeded the Canadian annual record, according to the European observatory Copernicus.

Since early May they have generated nearly 600 million tons of CO2, equivalent to 88 percent of the country's total greenhouse gas emissions from all sources in 2021, it reported.

Canadian fires alone in 2023 now account for more than 10 percent of global carbon emissions from forest fires in 2022 (1,455 megatons).

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Canada

Wildfire

Nature

Quebec

Nova Scotia

LBCI Next
US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial
France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
09:38

Spain delays rocket launch until Sept over wildfire risk

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-27

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ammiq: A serene village in Lebanon's Bekaa region offering a haven for nature enthusiasts

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-26

Canada passes bill establishing November as "Lebanese Heritage Month"

LBCI
World News
2023-06-25

Canada opens investigation of Titanic sub implosion

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:00

EU strikes deal to give users more control over data

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:16

US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial

LBCI
World News
12:21

France starts search for executed German WWII soldiers

LBCI
Variety and Tech
10:14

EU, UNESCO to help developing countries shape AI rules

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-22

The United States stands as Lebanon's partner, affirms US Ambassador Dorothy Shea

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-04-05

In Lebanon, girls and women are increasingly under threat of going missing: report

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-05-04

Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:31

Kataeb: We demand release of Alvarez & Marsal forensic audit report

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
02:58

Ahla Bhal Talleh, Ahla: Ehden: A jewel of beauty in North Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
08:36

Global Coalition Assembles at Europol to Tackle Hezbollah's Illicit Networks: Highlights from the 11th Law Enforcement Coordination Group Meeting

LBCI
World News
11:41

Lukashenko says told Putin not to kill Wagner chief

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:33

Ministry of Finance clarifies misconceptions surrounding Alvarez & Marsal report on BDL forensic audit

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Geagea: Those who repeatedly call for dialogue have never been dialogue proponents

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:04

Hezbollah and Frangieh: Navigating the complexities of the Resistance arms legalization

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:15

Uncertainty surrounds succession plans for Lebanon's Central Bank Governor Riad Salameh

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
07:49

MP Gemayel requests Finance Minister to provide forensic audit report on Central Bank accounts

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More