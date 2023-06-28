Zoox begins testing robotaxis on public roads in Las Vegas

2023-06-28 | 07:45
Zoox begins testing robotaxis on public roads in Las Vegas
Zoox begins testing robotaxis on public roads in Las Vegas

Amazon subsidiary Zoox has begun testing its purpose-built, electric, autonomous robotaxis on public streets in Las Vegas, the company announced Tuesday. Zoox says this marks the first time that an autonomous vehicle built without pedals or a steering wheel has operated on public roads in Nevada.

Zoox is starting small with a one-mile loop around the neighborhood where its Las Vegas facilities are located in the southwest region of the city, with plans to expand in the coming months. The initial route will test Zoox’s robotaxi on several unprotected turns and multi-way stops, as well as its ability to navigate roads with cyclists, pedestrians and other cars, according to a blog post.
 
