‘Only human creators’ can win a Grammy, but AI isn’t totally forbidden

We are only scratching the surface of how artificial intelligence might be used in art, and musicians are already experimenting with the technology. But if their AI-assisted composition is to be eligible for a Grammy, they’ll need to make sure that their contribution is “meaningful,” the rules now state.



An update to the famous awards’ eligibility criteria states that “[o]nly human creators are eligible to be submitted for consideration,” and that “[a] work that contains no human authorship is not eligible in any Categories.”

