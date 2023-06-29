News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sports
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
28
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
30
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries
Variety and Tech
2023-06-29 | 06:17
High views
Share
Share
4
min
Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries
Europe's Euclid space telescope is scheduled to blast off Saturday on the first-ever mission aiming to shed light on two of the universe's greatest mysteries: dark energy and dark matter.
The launch is planned from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 11:11 am local time (1511 GMT) on a Falcon 9 rocket of the US company SpaceX.
The European Space Agency was forced to turn to the rival firm of billionaire Elon Musk to launch the mission after Russia pulled its Soyuz rockets in response to sanctions over the war in Ukraine.
After a month-long journey through space, Euclid will join its fellow space telescope James Webb at a stable hovering spot around 1.5 million kilometers (more than 930,000 miles) from Earth called the second Lagrangian Point.
From there, Euclid will chart the largest-ever map of the universe, encompassing up to two billion galaxies across more than a third of the sky.
By capturing light that has taken 10 billion years to reach Earth, the map will also offer a new view of the 13.8-billion-year-old universe's history.
Scientists hope to use this information to address what the Euclid project manager Giuseppe Racca calls a "cosmic embarrassment": that 95 percent of the universe remains unknown to humanity.
Around 70 percent is thought to be dark energy, the name given to the unknown force that is causing the universe to expand at an accelerated rate.
And 25 percent is dark matter, thought to bind the universe together and make up around 80 percent of its mass.
Euclid consortium member Guadalupe Canas told a press conference that the two-ton space telescope was a "dark detective" which can reveal more about both elements.
Euclid, which is 4.7 meters (15 feet) tall and 3.5 meters (11 feet) wide, will use two scientific instruments to map the sky.
Its visible light camera will let it measure the shape of galaxies, while its near infrared spectrometer and photometer will allow it to measure how far away they are.
So how will Euclid try to spot things that cannot be seen? By searching for their absence.
The light coming from billions of light years away is slightly distorted by the mass of visible and dark matter along the way, a phenomenon known as weak gravitational lensing.
"By subtracting the visible matter, we can calculate the presence of the dark matter which is in between," Racca told AFP.
While this may not reveal the true nature of dark matter, scientists hope it will throw up new clues that will help track it down in the future.
For dark energy, French astrophysicist David Elbaz compared the expansion of the universe to blowing up a balloon with lines drawn on it.
By "seeing how fast it inflates," scientists hope to measure the breath -- or dark energy -- making it expand.
A major difference between Euclid and other space telescopes is its wide field of view, which takes in an area equivalent to two full moons.
Project scientist Rene Laureijs said that this wider view means Euclid will be able to "surf the sky and find exotic objects" like black holes that the Webb telescope can then investigate in greater detail.
Beyond dark energy and matter, Euclid's map of the universe is expected to be a "goldmine for the whole field of astronomy," said Yannick Mellier, head of the Euclid consortium.
Scientists hope that Euclid's data will help them learn more about the evolution of galaxies, black holes and more.
The first images are expected once scientific operations start in October, with major data releases planned for 2025, 2027 and 2030.
The 1.4-billion-euro ($1.5-billion) mission is intended to run until 2029, but could last a little longer if all goes well.
The launch comes as Europe finds itself with few ways to independently send its missions into space, due to Russia ending cooperation last year and long delays to the next-generation Ariane 6 rocket.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Europe
Space
Telescope
Target
Universe
Dark
Mysteries
Next
France requires parental consent for minors on social media
H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2023-06-23
Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe
World News
2023-06-23
Surge in anti-LGBTQ disinformation targets Pride in Europe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
Europe-wide raids as German property giant probed
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
Europe-wide raids as German property giant probed
0
World News
2023-06-28
Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe
World News
2023-06-28
Orban ally quits govt to push for 'conservative turn' in Europe
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
07:59
France requires parental consent for minors on social media
Variety and Tech
07:59
France requires parental consent for minors on social media
0
Variety and Tech
06:09
H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations
Variety and Tech
06:09
H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations
0
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
0
Variety and Tech
09:06
EU moves closer to launching digital euro
Variety and Tech
09:06
EU moves closer to launching digital euro
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
Lebanon News
2023-05-30
Public Works Minister affirms Lebanon's commitment to international aviation safety, security standards
0
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
Press Highlights
2023-04-27
Unveiling Zorro: The French investigator fighting financial crimes in Beirut
0
Middle East News
06:34
Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning
Middle East News
06:34
Afghan Taliban authorities condemn Sweden Koran burning
0
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
News Bulletin Reports
08:37
Leaping forward: TotalEnergies EP Lebanon sets sights on Bloc 9 drilling license
2
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
Lebanon News
04:02
Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars
3
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
Lebanon News
05:35
Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”
4
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
Press Highlights
00:14
Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria
5
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
Variety and Tech
09:24
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
6
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
Lebanon News
04:52
Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us
7
Middle East News
00:20
Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: police
Middle East News
00:20
Guard, gunman die in attack at US consulate in Jeddah: police
8
Middle East News
09:51
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Middle East News
09:51
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More