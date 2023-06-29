Virgin Galactic takes first paying customers to space: company

Variety and Tech
2023-06-29 | 12:16
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Virgin Galactic takes first paying customers to space: company
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Virgin Galactic takes first paying customers to space: company

Virgin Galactic's first commercial flight has reached space, a Thursday live stream provided by the company showed.

"Welcome to space, astronauts," Virgin Galactic's Sirisha Bandla said, as the company's first paying customers -- members of the Italian Air Force -- unfurled their national flag while enjoying a few minutes of weightlessness in a rocket-powered space plane.


 
AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Virgin Galactic

First

Paying

Customers

Space

Company

LBCI Next
H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations
Record number of Catholics leave German Church
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:17

Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Poland gets first batch of US-made Abrams tanks

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28

US actor Kevin Spacey due in UK court for sex offences trial

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

France tests hypersonic glider for first time: source

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history

LBCI
Variety and Tech
07:59

France requires parental consent for minors on social media

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:17

Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries

LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:09

H&M share soars as earnings beat expectations

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-23

Public sector salaries: Seeking solutions in Monday Cabinet session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-24

"Time is playing against Lebanon," declares French President's Personal Envoy, Jean-Yves Le Drian, after crucial visit

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:26

Embracing creativity: Sursok Palace's art exhibitions breathe life into history

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:35

Lama Tawil to LBCI: “Is it possible for parents to tolerate a fourfold increase in school tuition fees?”

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:02

Halabi: Students cannot be deprived of education if their parents cannot afford to pay in fresh dollars

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:14

Unveiling the truth: UN resolution puts spotlight on forcibly disappeared persons in Syria

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:52

Ismat Daou to LBCI: Official exams are red line for us

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More