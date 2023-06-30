Amazon pulls the plug on Kindle store in China

Variety and Tech
2023-06-30 | 04:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Amazon pulls the plug on Kindle store in China
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
Amazon pulls the plug on Kindle store in China

US tech giant Amazon pulled the plug on its Kindle online services in China on Friday, closing a chapter on its fight for the massive consumer market and sending bereft bookworms rushing to stock up on e-books.

The e-commerce pioneer has in recent years appeared to admit defeat to local Chinese rivals such as Alibaba and JD.com, ending its online retail operations for Chinese consumers in 2019.

Last year it said it would stop operating its Kindle e-bookstore in the country, without giving a reason.

After Friday, Kindle users will no longer be able to purchase new books online -- though they will still be able to download purchased books onto their local devices for another year.

On Chinese social media, users said they were rushing to stock up before the deadline.

"After two days of hard work, (I've) finally downloaded all the free Chinese books on Amazon," boasted one user on Instagram-like Xiaohongshu.

Millions of Kindle reading devices were sold in China between 2013 and 2018, according to state media outlet China Daily.

But Zhang Yi, founder of the Guangzhou-based research firm iiMedia, told AFP that on the whole, the wide coverage of 4G and 5G mobile networks -- as well as the proliferation of smartphones -- had made e-book readers such as Kindle largely redundant for Chinese consumers.

"From our user behaviour research, we found that Chinese users do not have a big demand for e-book readers," he said.

Ease of access to free e-books and the low cost of print meant that the Kindle store has "limited business value", Li Chengdong, founder of Beijing-based tech-focused think tank Dolphin, said.

That's of little comfort to those who have adopted them, like avid reader Zoe Xu, who told AFP she was upset about the e-bookstore's closure.

Xu said she bought her first Kindle in 2013, when the e-reader first entered the China market.

"I've been in the habit (of using Kindle for reading) for ten years, and it takes time and energy to change to another platform," she told AFP.

"I'm sad and a bit annoyed at the same time."

She said she had bought and downloaded enough books to "last me for years" in response to the closure.

Another Xiaohongshu user posted that they had spent 2500 yuan ($345) on ebooks over the past month.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

US

Tech

Amazon

Kindle

China

E-Books

LBCI Next
India court rejects Twitter’s lawsuit against gov’t challenging block orders
Australia scraps billion-dollar satellite programme
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:57

FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet

LBCI
World News
03:18

China, Russia pledge $1.4 bn for lithium plants in Bolivia

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Netanyahu says invited to China, with US-Israel ties tense

LBCI
World News
2023-06-21

VW eyes sales growth powered by US, China

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:39

Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:24

German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:03

Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:03

How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-01

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
World News
02:38

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More