India court rejects Twitter’s lawsuit against gov’t challenging block orders

An Indian court has dismissed Twitter’s lawsuit against the federal government that sought to challenge New Delhi’s block orders on tweets and accounts.



The Karnataka High Court dismissed the high-profile plea, filed last year, and also fined the Elon Musk-owned firm 5 million Indian rupees ($61,000). The court observed that despite being issued notices, Twitter did not provide reasons for why it delayed compliance to the amendments to India’s IT rules.

