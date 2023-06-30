Niantic lays off 230 employees, cancels NBA and Marvel games

Pokémon GO maker Niantic laid off 230 employees on Thursday, just one year after it laid off around 90 employees.



During last year’s layoffs, Niantic canceled four projects, including a Transformers game. Some Niantic games will meet the same fate this time around. After four months in the App Store, Niantic is shutting down NBA All-World; the company will also cancel production on a game based on the Marvel franchise.

Read the full story at: