Say goodbye to Q2 and the crypto hacks, scams and rug pulls that came with it
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30 | 04:55
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Say goodbye to Q2 and the crypto hacks, scams and rug pulls that came with it
As if the pessimism around crypto weren’t enough, the industry is facing yet another quarter of hackers and scammers looking to make a quick buck. And to make things worse, it’s getting harder to trace and recover lost funds as well.
According to a new report, only $4.9 million was recovered of the $204.3 million the industry lost to hacks, scams and rug pulls in the second quarter.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/06/29/say-goodbye-to-q2-and-the-crypto-hacks-scams-and-rug-pulls-that-came-with-it/
Variety and Tech
Goodbye
Quarter Two
Crypto
Hacks
Scams
Rug
Pulled
Related Articles
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
Drugs rain down on French countryside as plane trafficker panics
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
Drugs rain down on French countryside as plane trafficker panics
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Lewis Capaldi announces break after Glastonbury struggle
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Lewis Capaldi announces break after Glastonbury struggle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-26
Narcotics across borders: Inside the dark world of drug smuggling and trafficking
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi
Lebanon News
2023-06-26
Lebanon's youth will not fall prey to drugs, affirms Minister Mawlawi
Recommended For You
Variety and Tech
05:39
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June
Variety and Tech
05:39
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June
Variety and Tech
05:24
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Variety and Tech
05:24
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Variety and Tech
05:03
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
Variety and Tech
05:03
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
Variety and Tech
05:03
How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed
Variety and Tech
05:03
How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed
Our visitors readings
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
2023-06-05
Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination
Press Highlights
2023-06-01
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
Press Highlights
2023-06-01
Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant
Videos
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
4
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
5
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
8
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
