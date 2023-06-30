FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet

Variety and Tech
2023-06-30 | 04:57
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
FTC reportedly finalizing its biggest Amazon antitrust case yet

The moment Amazon feared when FTC Chair Lina Khan was appointed may soon arrive: Bloomberg reports that the agency is putting the final touches on its most substantial antitrust case against the tech giant, and could file suit in the next few weeks.

According to documents viewed by Bloomberg and sources familiar, the upcoming suit will allege that Amazon systematically disadvantages merchants who don’t use certain “optional” services like “Fulfilled by Amazon.” If the FTC can show that Amazon is maliciously manipulating a market it has something like monopoly power in, it could make the case that the company needs to be broken up or restructured.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

FTC

Finalizing

Biggest

Amazon

Antitrust

Case

LBCI Next
Virgin Galactic’s first commercial flight brings payloads and passengers to edge of space
Say goodbye to Q2 and the crypto hacks, scams and rug pulls that came with it
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:00

Amazon pulls the plug on Kindle store in China

LBCI
World News
2023-06-27

Colombia decorates rescue team that found children lost in Amazon

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-26

Amazon plans to invest another $15 billion in India by 2030

LBCI
World News
2023-06-23

Dutch to shut Europe's biggest gas field after quakes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:39

Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:24

German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:03

Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer

LBCI
Variety and Tech
05:03

How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:21

Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-05

Challenges and uncertainty surround Lebanon's presidential elections with Azour's nomination

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-06-01

Lebanese judiciary questions BDL's Salameh over German arrest warrant

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:04

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:45

Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:17

The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry

LBCI
Press Highlights
23:34

Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:00

IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:11

Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:31

Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns

LBCI
World News
02:38

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More