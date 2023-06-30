How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed

Porsche — with CEO Oliver Blume behind the wheel — has zipped by a number of milestones over the past several years. Its share price has gained more than 36 percent since its IPO in September 2022 and profit margins are at an enviable 18 percent.



And yet, Blume isn’t satisfied.



“We are driving the company like a sports team,” Blume said earlier this month on the sidelines of the company’s 75th anniversary celebration. “After a success, focusing [on] what we can do more… going for the next goal.”

Read the full story at: