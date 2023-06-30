News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30 | 05:24
High views
Share
Share
2
min
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Unemployment unexpectedly rose in Germany in June, official data showed Friday, in the latest sign of weakness in Europe's biggest economy.
The joblessness rate inched up to 5.7 percent after staying stable at 5.6 percent since March, seasonally adjusted figures from the BA federal labour agency showed.
Analysts surveyed by FactSet had expected the rate to remain unchanged.
Germany was "feeling the effects of the more difficult economic conditions on the labour market," said BA chief Andrea Nahles in a statement.
In absolute terms, less representative of underlying trends but more closely followed in public debate, the number of people out of work climbed by around 11,000 month-on-month, to 2.55 million.
Even without taking into account the arrival of job-seeking Ukrainian refugees, Germany's unemployment rate would have risen this month, the agency added.
Germany fell into a technical recession at the start of the year, following two consecutive quarters of contraction, as inflation fuelled by surging energy costs and higher interest rates took their toll.
Consumers have continued to rein in their spending in recent months, while demand for corporate and household lending has plunged as the European Central Bank's rate hikes make borrowing more expensive.
Leading economic institutes now expect the German economy to shrink by 0.2 to 0.4 percent in 2023.
As a result of the gloomier outlook in Europe's industrial powerhouse, "many employers are looking a little less desperately for skilled workers", said KfW chief economist Fritzi Koehler-Geib.
Should job security become a growing concern for workers, it could take some of the pressure off wage demands, said ING bank economist Carsten Brzeski.
ECB officials have repeatedly expressed concern about higher wages driving inflation, as workers in many countries push for pay hikes to compensate for the increased cost of living.
"A slight weakening of the labour market... could help dampen wage pressures," Brzeski told AFP.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Unemployment
Germany
Data
Weakness
Europe
Economy
Next
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:09
'No future': Egyptians risk lives at sea to reach Europe
Middle East News
04:09
'No future': Egyptians risk lives at sea to reach Europe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
0
World News
10:38
Muslims in Germany face rampant bias: commission
World News
10:38
Muslims in Germany face rampant bias: commission
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-29
Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries
Variety and Tech
2023-06-29
Europe's space telescope to target universe's dark mysteries
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:39
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June
Variety and Tech
05:39
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June
0
Variety and Tech
05:03
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
Variety and Tech
05:03
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
0
Variety and Tech
05:03
How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed
Variety and Tech
05:03
How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed
0
Variety and Tech
05:01
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
Variety and Tech
05:01
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
0
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
4
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
5
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
8
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More