News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
27
o
Mount Lebanon
27
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
29
o
South
27
o
Bekaa
32
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30 | 05:39
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Eurozone inflation falls to 5.5% in June
Eurozone inflation eased further in June as energy prices fell but those of food and drinks remained elevated, official data showed Friday.
Consumer prices rose by 5.5 percent this month, down from from 6.1 percent in May, according to the European Union's Eurostat agency.
The drop was slightly better than the 5.6 percent inflation rate forecast by analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.
Since consumer prices remain above the European Central Bank's two-percent target, analysts expect there will likely be no let-up in more interest rates hikes.
Food and drink prices rose by 11.7 percent in June compared with 12.5 percent in May, according to Eurostat.
The agency said energy inflation in the eurozone dipped further into negative territory in May, falling by 5.6 percent in June after recording a drop of 1.8 percent in May.
Core inflation, which strips out volatile energy, food, alcohol and tobacco prices, was up slightly to 5.4 percent in June from 5.3 percent in May.
Core inflation is the key signal for the Frankfurt-based ECB.
Inflation data this week offered a mixed picture, but also allowed some to make predictions that high consumer prices had not become so entrenched in Europe.
The annual inflation rate in Germany, Europe's biggest economy, rose to 6.4 percent in June, up from 6.1 percent in May, preliminary official figures showed on Thursday.
But Spain recorded a slowdown in the annual rate of inflation to 1.9 percent in June thanks to lower fuel, electricity and food prices.
Among the 20 countries that use the euro, Luxembourg had the lowest inflation rate, at 1.0 percent in June, Eurostat said.
According to other Eurostat data published Friday, the unemployment rate in the eurozone remained stable in May at 6.5 percent.
AFP
Variety and Tech
Eurozone
Inflation
Energy
Prices
Data
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2023-06-28
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
Middle East News
2023-06-28
Israel enlists drones, AI and big data to farm for the future
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
EU strikes deal to give users more control over data
Variety and Tech
2023-06-28
EU strikes deal to give users more control over data
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases
Lebanon News
2023-06-27
Gasoline prices remain unchanged, gas price decreases
0
World News
2023-06-26
Energy sector CO2 emissions hit record in 2022: study
World News
2023-06-26
Energy sector CO2 emissions hit record in 2022: study
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
05:24
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
Variety and Tech
05:24
German unemployment inches up in June as recession bites
0
Variety and Tech
05:03
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
Variety and Tech
05:03
Police complete investigation into suspected Thai cyanide serial killer
0
Variety and Tech
05:03
How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed
Variety and Tech
05:03
How Porsche plans to grow margins with luxury and speed
0
Variety and Tech
05:01
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
Variety and Tech
05:01
Microsoft brings new AI-powered shopping tools to Bing and Edge
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanon’s Suicide rates increased 32% over nine years: report
0
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
0
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
0
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Lebanon News
03:21
Jarade to LBCI: I blame those who did not take the initiative in Lebanon, not the French initiative
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
News Bulletin Reports
11:04
The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options
2
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
Lebanon News
03:45
Lebanon secures position in Asia's Division A with thrilling win over Chinese Taipei
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
News Bulletin Reports
11:17
The initial report of financial forensic audit on BDL remains in Finance Ministry
4
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
Press Highlights
23:34
Jean-Yves Le Drian's 'exploratory' visit to Lebanon raises concerns amidst political indifference
5
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
Lebanon Economy
10:00
IMF Executive Board urges comprehensive reform amidst Lebanon's deep economic crisis: 2023 Article IV Consultation concludes
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
News Bulletin Reports
12:11
Lebanon's economy in distress: IMF report calls for crucial reforms
7
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
Lebanon News
06:31
Lebanon abstains from voting on resolution regarding missing persons in Syria, MoFA cites humanitarian concerns
8
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
World News
02:38
Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More