Hurricane Beatriz strengthens off coast of Mexico

2023-06-30
Hurricane Beatriz strengthens off coast of Mexico
2min
Hurricane Beatriz strengthens off coast of Mexico

One of the first Pacific hurricanes of the season gained strength Friday off Mexico's western coast, threatening to bring strong winds, heavy rain, flooding and landslides, forecasters said.

Storm Beatriz gained hurricane force as it moved northwest, packing maximum sustained winds of about 80 miles (130 kilometers) an hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

At 1800 GMT, Beatriz was located some 45 miles southwest of the port of Lazaro Cardenas in Michoacan state, it added.

A hurricane warning was in effect for a stretch of coastline from the resort city of Zihuatanejo in Guerrero state to Cabo Corrientes in Jalisco state.

Beatriz could strengthen further on Friday if its center remains over water, before starting to weaken on Sunday, the NHC said.

Heavy rain "could lead to localized flash flooding and mudslides" in affected areas, as well as "a dangerous storm surge" that could cause significant coastal flooding, it warned.

Beatriz is the second hurricane of the season in the eastern Pacific.

The first, Adrian, was heading further out to sea having avoided the mainland.

Tropical cyclones hit Mexico every year on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, usually between May and November.

Last year, Hurricane Agatha, the first of the Pacific season, left nine people dead after slamming into southern Mexico in May.

AFP
 

Download now the LBCI mobile app
