In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Variety and Tech
2023-07-02 | 04:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
2min
In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read

Elon Musk announced Saturday that Twitter would temporarily restrict how many tweets users could read per day, in a move meant to tamp down on the use of the site's data by artificial intelligence companies.

The platform is limiting verified accounts to reading 10,000 tweets a day. Non-verified users -- the free accounts that make up the majority of users -- are limited to reading 1,000 tweets per day.

New unverified accounts would be limited to 500 tweets.

The decision was made "to address extreme levels of data scraping" and "system manipulation" by third-party platforms, Musk said in a tweet Saturday afternoon, as some users quickly hit their limits.

"Goodbye Twitter" was a trending topic in the United States following Musk's announcement.

Twitter's billionaire owner did not give a timeline for how long the measures would be in place.

The day before, Musk had announced that it would no longer be possible to read tweets on the site without an account.

Much of the data scraping was coming from firms using it to build their AI models, Musk said, to the point that it was causing traffic issues with the site.

To create AI that can respond in a human-like capacity, many companies feed the programs examples of real-life conversations from social media sites.

"Several hundred organizations (maybe more) were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively, to the point where it was affecting the real user experience," Musk said.

"Almost every company doing AI, from startups to some of the biggest corporations on Earth, was scraping vast amounts of data," he said.

"It is rather galling to have to bring large numbers of servers online on an emergency basis just to facilitate some AI startup's outrageous valuation."

Twitter is not the only social media giant to have to wrangle with the rapid acceleration of the AI sector.

In mid-June, Reddit raised prices on third-party developers that were using its data and sweeping up conversations posted on its forums.

It proved a controversial move, as many regular users also accessed the site via third-party platforms, and marked a shift from previous arrangements where social media data had generally been provided for free or a small charge.

AFP
 

Variety and Tech

Elon Musk

Twitter

Restrict

Artificial Intelligence

LBCI Next
Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand
PM Hun Sen says Facebook reps no longer allowed in Cambodia
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-30

India court rejects Twitter’s lawsuit against gov’t challenging block orders

LBCI
World News
2023-06-28

Myanmar economy hampered by junta restrictions, power cuts: World Bank

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27

Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-06-16

Lebanon's Foreign Ministry receives official notification of lifted visa restrictions for Lebanese nationals

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
06:21

France's troubled housing estates in figures

LBCI
Variety and Tech
04:18

Neglected elephant boards jumbo flight home to Thailand

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01

PM Hun Sen says Facebook reps no longer allowed in Cambodia

LBCI
Variety and Tech
2023-07-01

Long waits as UK hit by guide dog shortage

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-06-29

The BDL implements updates to Circular 158, modifying withdrawal options

LBCI
World News
2023-06-30

Drone strikes target Wagner base in Libya: military source

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-06-18

The need for stability: Evaluating options for Lebanon's Central Bank governance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-05-28

New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:33

Unveiling tensions: The ongoing saga Between Bcharre and Donieh

LBCI
Press Highlights
01:10

Christian forces reject imposition in Lebanese Presidential crisis as Hezbollah calls for 'unconditional' dialogue

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:01

Religious leaders call for unity and caution in wake of tragic incident in Qornet El Sawda

LBCI
Press Highlights
00:05

Presidential candidates and consensus search take center stage in Le Drian's discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:16

Rai: I am ashamed that officials in Lebanon are demolishing their own country

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:50

Blazing a Trail: Sam's vision comes to life in Mtein's nature reserve

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:50

Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:40

Samir Al Daher to LBCI: No write-off of deposits and depositors' rights exist

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More