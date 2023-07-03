News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Al Beit El Abyad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
28
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
28
o
Keserwan
28
o
North
26
o
South
28
o
Bekaa
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Twitter limits the number of tweets users can read amid extended outage
Variety and Tech
2023-07-03 | 06:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Twitter limits the number of tweets users can read amid extended outage
Twitter is putting limits to how many tweets its users can read as the Elon Musk-owned service suffers extended outage that has stymied users’ ability to track new posts.
In a tweet, Musk detailed the revised usage quotas. Verified account holders can peruse a maximum of 6,000 posts daily, while unverified users must contend with a drastically reduced limit of 600 posts.
Read the full story at:
https://techcrunch.com/2023/07/01/twitter-imposes-limits-on-the-number-of-tweets-users-can-read-amid-extended-outage/
Variety and Tech
Twitter
Limits
Number
Tweet
Users
Read
Amid
Extended
Outage
Next
TweetDeck suffers as Musk enforces read limits on Twitter
Climate change spells 'terrifying' future
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
06:34
TweetDeck suffers as Musk enforces read limits on Twitter
Variety and Tech
06:34
TweetDeck suffers as Musk enforces read limits on Twitter
0
Variety and Tech
2023-07-02
In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read
Variety and Tech
2023-07-02
In AI tussle, Twitter restricts number of posts users can read
0
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
Variety and Tech
2023-06-27
Twitter now allows subscribers to post 25,000-character-long tweets
0
Variety and Tech
09:45
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
Variety and Tech
09:45
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Variety and Tech
09:45
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
Variety and Tech
09:45
Tiny acquires HappyFunCorp, the prolific firm that’s built apps for Twitter, Amazon and more, for $30M
0
Variety and Tech
08:07
Tesla delivers record EVs amid federal tax credits, price cuts
Variety and Tech
08:07
Tesla delivers record EVs amid federal tax credits, price cuts
0
Variety and Tech
07:37
Dutch restrictions on chip exports set for September
Variety and Tech
07:37
Dutch restrictions on chip exports set for September
0
Variety and Tech
07:34
NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after no contact for 63 days
Variety and Tech
07:34
NASA's Mars helicopter 'phones home' after no contact for 63 days
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
Press Highlights
2023-07-01
High alert at Beirut Airport as summer tourism season begins
0
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
Lebanon News
2023-07-02
Patriarch al-Rahi calls on the Lebanese Army to ensure security for all, urges the people of Bcharre to maintain self-restraint
0
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-06-08
The General Security clarifies entry procedures for Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
Lebanon News
2023-05-28
New Lebanese Embassy Building in Canada: A Triumph of Determination and Belonging
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Small depositors bear the brunt: IMF urges reforms amidst rising losses
2
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
Lebanon News
02:05
'Drive-throw' recycling aims to ease Lebanon garbage crisis
3
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
Lebanon News
07:40
MP Fadi Karam to LBCI: The problem in Lebanon is not the presidency, but the political situation
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
Security boost in Paris, Lyon, and Marseille as violence subsides in France
5
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
Lebanon News
07:20
Defense Minister and French Senator discuss bilateral relations
6
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
World News
13:16
Ukraine says Russian troops advancing in 'fierce fighting'
7
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
Lebanon News
08:09
MP Kassem Hashem to LBCI: It is incorrect to claim that dialogue aims to impose a specific individual
8
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
Lebanon News
07:32
MP Daou to LBCI: Jihad Azour is the closest choice to ending the political vacuum
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More