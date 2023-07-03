TweetDeck suffers as Musk enforces read limits on Twitter

2023-07-03 | 06:34
TweetDeck suffers as Musk enforces read limits on Twitter
0min
TweetDeck suffers as Musk enforces read limits on Twitter

Over the weekend, Elon Musk limited the number of tweets users can read in a day, which he said was to prevent data scraping. While this measure has affected all Twitter users, TweetDeck users in particular are reporting major problems, including notifications and entire columns failing to load.

Musk initially enforced read-limits of 6,000 daily posts for verified users and 600 daily posts for unverified users. Hours later, he increased these limits to 10,000 tweets and 1,000 tweets respectively. Given that TweetDeck loads up multiple tweets through various columns simultaneously, it’s likely that the effects of the read restrictions are amplified within TweetDeck.
 
Read the full story at:

Variety and Tech

TweetDeck

Suffers

Elon Musk

Enforces

Limit

Twitter

Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value
Twitter limits the number of tweets users can read amid extended outage
