Apple is now the first publicly traded company to close above a $3 trillion market value

2023-07-03 | 06:38
Apple is the first publicly traded company to close a trading day with a $3 trillion market value. The company’s shares climbed about 2.31 percent on Friday to a new high. The tech giant first reached a $3 trillion market cap back in January 2022, but failed to close at that level.

Apple’s stock has skyrocketed nearly 46 percent this year. The company’s stock market success this year is a stark contrast from 2022. Earlier this year, Apple’s market cap fell below $2 trillion in trading for the first time since early 2021.
 
