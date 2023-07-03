Tesla delivers record EVs amid federal tax credits, price cuts

Tesla has topped Wall Street delivery estimates in the second quarter of 2023 as the automaker’s many price cuts and the Biden administration’s federal electric vehicle tax credits take effect.



The Elon Musk-owned EV-maker reported record global production of 479,000 units and record deliveries of 466,140. That’s up 10 percent from the 422,875 Tesla EVs delivered in the first quarter, and up 83 percent year-over-year. Analysts and investors look to delivery numbers over production numbers because they are more indicative of true sales numbers, which Tesla doesn’t release.

